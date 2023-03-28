During his state visit to Berlin, Kenyan President William Ruto announced closer cooperation with Germany on climate policy. “I am pleased that Kenya and Germany have similar ideas when it comes to the strategy to combat climate change,” Ruto said at a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He confirmed that he wanted to fill the climate and development partnership agreed with Kenya last year “with further life”.
The Kenyan President announced that the East African country intends to rely on German technologies in the future for the expansion of renewable energies. Ruto suggested cooperation, especially in the areas of geothermal, wind and solar energy. German technology can be combined with Kenya’s geothermal resources to achieve a good outcome “not just for Kenya and Germany, but for Africa and Europe as a whole,” he said.
“Klima-Champion” Kenia
More than three quarters of Kenya’s energy already comes from renewable sources. Scholz described Kenya as a “real climate champion” and promised Kenyan companies easier access to the EU internal market. “Kenyan companies should be integrated into fair, sustainable supply chains,” said the Chancellor. This is also an important intermediate step for a future African free trade area. In return, Ruto offered to send qualified specialists to the EU and Germany.
The European Union is currently negotiating appropriate economic agreements with the African country. Scholz supports these plans. According to Ruto, he will travel to Brussels on Tuesday to promote an economic agreement between Kenya and the EU. Compared to other African states, the country seeks close ties with the West.
For President Ruto, who has only been in office since September 2022, the state visit comes at a time of crisis in his own country. Last time it came at
Protests in several cities led to violent clashes between police and demonstrators. Many people are suffering from the rising prices of basic foodstuffs, the sharp fall in the Kenyan currency and a record drought.
