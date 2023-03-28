Home News Kenya and Germany step up climate cooperation | Current World | DW
News

Kenya and Germany step up climate cooperation | Current World | DW

by admin
Kenya and Germany step up climate cooperation | Current World | DW

During his state visit to Berlin, Kenyan President William Ruto announced closer cooperation with Germany on climate policy. “I am pleased that Kenya and Germany have similar ideas when it comes to the strategy to combat climate change,” Ruto said at a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He confirmed that he wanted to fill the climate and development partnership agreed with Kenya last year “with further life”.

The Kenyan President announced that the East African country intends to rely on German technologies in the future for the expansion of renewable energies. Ruto suggested cooperation, especially in the areas of geothermal, wind and solar energy. German technology can be combined with Kenya’s geothermal resources to achieve a good outcome “not just for Kenya and Germany, but for Africa and Europe as a whole,” he said.

“Klima-Champion” Kenia

More than three quarters of Kenya’s energy already comes from renewable sources. Scholz described Kenya as a “real climate champion” and promised Kenyan companies easier access to the EU internal market. “Kenyan companies should be integrated into fair, sustainable supply chains,” said the Chancellor. This is also an important intermediate step for a future African free trade area. In return, Ruto offered to send qualified specialists to the EU and Germany.

The European Union is currently negotiating appropriate economic agreements with the African country. Scholz supports these plans. According to Ruto, he will travel to Brussels on Tuesday to promote an economic agreement between Kenya and the EU. Compared to other African states, the country seeks close ties with the West.

See also  Woman in danger of eating leftovers from the refrigerator to die. Doctor: Infection with Listeria can cause encephalitis

For President Ruto, who has only been in office since September 2022, the state visit comes at a time of crisis in his own country. Last time it came at

  • Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets

    Police officers against demonstrators

    On Monday, opposition leader Raila Odinga again called for anti-government demonstrations. Thousands of people took to the streets in Nairobi despite warnings from the police and government. They had declared that the protests were “illegal”. Violent riots broke out in the capital’s slums, which the police responded to with tear gas and water cannons.

  • Two demonstrators wash their eyes from burning tear gas, which police used to disperse the protests.

    Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets

    tear gas and water cannon

    Two men, supporters of Raila Odinga, wash tear gas from her eyes. The clashes between police and demonstrators are becoming increasingly violent. A young man has already lost his life. The actions of the police during the protests are now to be investigated.

  • An opposition supporter throws stones next to burning barricades.

    Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets

    Burning barricades

    There were serious riots across the country. Violent gangs looted in Kibera, the capital’s largest slum. They set up burning barricades and injured numerous police officers. The security forces, in turn, arrested more than 200 people, including numerous opposition politicians.

  • Raila Odinga's car convoy in the middle of a protesting crowd, surrounded by smoke from tear gas cartridges

    Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets

    Politicians and press at the protest march

    Raila Odinga’s car convoy also came under tear gas fire repeatedly. Local news channels were initially banned from covering the demonstrations, but the Supreme Court ruled the ban unconstitutional. Journalists covering the protests have been attacked by both police and violent gangs.

  • In Mathare, Nairobi, residents gather on the balconies to watch the demonstration

    Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets

    outrage in the stands

    The clashes have had a firm grip on Kenya for a week now – and the residents of Nairobi are also closely observing them. Raila Odinga and his party do not recognize President William Ruto’s electoral success. They blame the government for soaring living costs and demand Ruto’s resignation. He has been running the country since September.

  • A woman carries her daughter in her arms while police officers cordon off a street.

    Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets

    The necessities of life are missing

    Many people in Kenya can hardly provide for their families. Basic food and energy prices have soared, the national currency has plummeted and the aftermath of a record drought is being felt everywhere. She will protest “until the price of flour is lowered,” a resident of the Kibera slum told the press.

  • Residents in Kawangware, Nairobi, look out through barred windows at the protests.

    Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets

    Looking into an uncertain future

    Residents in Nairobi’s Kawangware district are watching from a safe distance. The African Union (AU) called on all parties involved to calm down and engage in political dialogue to resolve their differences. Moussa Faki Mahamat, head of the AU Commission, said he was “deeply concerned about the violence”.

    Author: Ulrike Schulze


Protests in several cities led to violent clashes between police and demonstrators. Many people are suffering from the rising prices of basic foodstuffs, the sharp fall in the Kenyan currency and a record drought.

fwü/hf (dpa, afp)

You may also like

Collided with Vogel: ICE towed between Erfurt and...

3/29 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

the chicken killers

Beware of excessive consumption of this drink during...

Close the tenth date – El Diario

Traffic light parties reach agreement after coalition committee

A leaked document reveals the remainder of the...

Public calamity declared in Playa Salguero in Santa...

Inflation compensation premium to compensate for overtime (BVL)

Korea lost to Uruguay 1-2

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy