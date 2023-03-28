During his state visit to Berlin, Kenyan President William Ruto announced closer cooperation with Germany on climate policy. “I am pleased that Kenya and Germany have similar ideas when it comes to the strategy to combat climate change,” Ruto said at a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He confirmed that he wanted to fill the climate and development partnership agreed with Kenya last year “with further life”.

The Kenyan President announced that the East African country intends to rely on German technologies in the future for the expansion of renewable energies. Ruto suggested cooperation, especially in the areas of geothermal, wind and solar energy. German technology can be combined with Kenya’s geothermal resources to achieve a good outcome “not just for Kenya and Germany, but for Africa and Europe as a whole,” he said.

“Klima-Champion” Kenia

More than three quarters of Kenya’s energy already comes from renewable sources. Scholz described Kenya as a “real climate champion” and promised Kenyan companies easier access to the EU internal market. “Kenyan companies should be integrated into fair, sustainable supply chains,” said the Chancellor. This is also an important intermediate step for a future African free trade area. In return, Ruto offered to send qualified specialists to the EU and Germany.

The European Union is currently negotiating appropriate economic agreements with the African country. Scholz supports these plans. According to Ruto, he will travel to Brussels on Tuesday to promote an economic agreement between Kenya and the EU. Compared to other African states, the country seeks close ties with the West.

For President Ruto, who has only been in office since September 2022, the state visit comes at a time of crisis in his own country. Last time it came at

Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets Police officers against demonstrators On Monday, opposition leader Raila Odinga again called for anti-government demonstrations. Thousands of people took to the streets in Nairobi despite warnings from the police and government. They had declared that the protests were “illegal”. Violent riots broke out in the capital’s slums, which the police responded to with tear gas and water cannons.

Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets tear gas and water cannon Two men, supporters of Raila Odinga, wash tear gas from her eyes. The clashes between police and demonstrators are becoming increasingly violent. A young man has already lost his life. The actions of the police during the protests are now to be investigated.

Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets Burning barricades There were serious riots across the country. Violent gangs looted in Kibera, the capital’s largest slum. They set up burning barricades and injured numerous police officers. The security forces, in turn, arrested more than 200 people, including numerous opposition politicians.

Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets Politicians and press at the protest march Raila Odinga’s car convoy also came under tear gas fire repeatedly. Local news channels were initially banned from covering the demonstrations, but the Supreme Court ruled the ban unconstitutional. Journalists covering the protests have been attacked by both police and violent gangs.

Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets outrage in the stands The clashes have had a firm grip on Kenya for a week now – and the residents of Nairobi are also closely observing them. Raila Odinga and his party do not recognize President William Ruto’s electoral success. They blame the government for soaring living costs and demand Ruto’s resignation. He has been running the country since September.

Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets The necessities of life are missing Many people in Kenya can hardly provide for their families. Basic food and energy prices have soared, the national currency has plummeted and the aftermath of a record drought is being felt everywhere. She will protest “until the price of flour is lowered,” a resident of the Kibera slum told the press.

Violence and protests on Kenya’s streets Looking into an uncertain future Residents in Nairobi’s Kawangware district are watching from a safe distance. The African Union (AU) called on all parties involved to calm down and engage in political dialogue to resolve their differences. Moussa Faki Mahamat, head of the AU Commission, said he was “deeply concerned about the violence”. Author: Ulrike Schulze



Protests in several cities led to violent clashes between police and demonstrators. Many people are suffering from the rising prices of basic foodstuffs, the sharp fall in the Kenyan currency and a record drought.

