Kenyan General Jeff Nyagah, Commander of the EAC, throws in the towel

Against all odds, Kenyan General Jeff Nyagah, commander of the East African Community regional force (EARCF) deployed in eastern DRC, resigned from his post on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

He announced it in a correspondence addressed to the Kenyan diplomat Peter Mathuki, where he explained the many reasons which pushed him to leave, evoking from the outset an “aggravated threat” against his security and a “systematic plan to thwart the efforts of the regional force”.

According to several Kenyan sources, the general of the country of Ruto, was physically threatened by mercenaries and deplores having been subjected to political pressure.

Regarding his own safety, General Jeff Nyagah said that an “attempt to intimidate” him in his former residence.

He explained that “foreign military contractors” whom he calls “mercenaries” “placed surveillance devices, flew drones and exercised physical surveillance” of his residence in early January 2023. thus forcing them to move.

« There was an attempt to intimidate my security at my former residence by the deployment of foreign military contractors (mercenaries) who placed surveillance devices, flew drones and carried out physical surveillance of my residence at the beginning of the January 2023, which forced me to move. “, he writes.

He announced that ” This situation is also aggravated by the failure of the DRC government to pay for administrative costs, including Force Headquarters offices, accommodation for staff officers, electricity as well as the salaries of the civilian personnel, in accordance with Article 9 (c) and (d) of the Status of Force Agreement (SOFA). »

This resignation comes in a context where pressure is mounting on the side of the Congolese, who want at all costs to know the duration of the mandate of the regional force in the DRC, because since its deployment the security situation has remained the same.

Writing