Kenyan President Ruto Holds Meeting with Chinese Official Wang Yi

Kenyan President Ruto Meets with Chinese Official Wang Yi to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Nairobi, July 22 – Kenyan President Ruto and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, met in Nairobi on July 22 to discuss and strengthen the cooperative partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, President Ruto asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping. President Ruto expressed his appreciation for the smooth development of relations between Kenya and China over the past 60 years. He emphasized that strengthening friendly cooperation with China has become the consensus of all sectors in Kenya. President Ruto also praised China‘s attitude of mutual respect in its exchanges with Kenya. He reiterated Kenya’s commitment to deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China. President Ruto expressed Kenya’s willingness to strengthen party-to-party exchanges and deepen cooperation in various sectors such as railways, highways, water conservancy, aviation, and renewable energy, within the framework of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. The objective is to promote interconnection and integration in Africa, as well as achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. Additionally, President Ruto pledged Kenya’s support and active participation in China‘s global development initiatives.

In response, Wang Yi conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings to President Ruto. He recognized the equal treatment and mutual support that China and Kenya have had for each other since establishing diplomatic relations six decades ago. Wang Yi also highlighted the strategic perspective China takes in developing its relations with Kenya and expressed China‘s willingness to work with Kenya to further enhance their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. He emphasized the need for stronger strategic guidance between the leaders of both countries, enhanced political mutual trust, and intensified exchanges in various fields, including governments and political parties. Wang Yi assured China‘s firm support for Kenya’s sovereignty, independence, and national dignity, as well as its efforts in combating terrorism and pursuing a development path that suits its own national conditions. Wang Yi also expressed China‘s willingness to actively promote cooperation with Kenya in areas such as railways, highways, aviation, and information, in order to contribute to Kenya’s economic and social development and promote African integration. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of practicing multilateralism and working together to safeguard the core role of the United Nations in international affairs and the common rights and interests of developing countries. Wang Yi also highlighted the need to promote the implementation of the “Horn of Africa Peaceful Development Concept” in order to maintain regional peace and development.

In addition to the meeting with President Ruto, Wang Yi also held a separate meeting with Kenyan Foreign Minister Mutua on the same day.

The meeting between President Ruto and Wang Yi signifies the commitment of both Kenya and China to strengthening their bilateral relations and deepening cooperation in various sectors for mutual benefit. It is expected that the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Kenya and China will enter a new era of advancement and prosperity.

