The Nobel Prize winner for Literature has died at the age of 88 Kenzaburo Oe. The Japanese writer, author of works such as “A personal matter” or “Hiroshima Notebooks”, died on March 3 of natural causes, his editorial announced on Monday, Kodansha.

Considered one of the most important postwar writers, pacifist, anti-nuclear activist and always politically engagedOe began his literary career in 1958 at just 23 years old with “The Capture”, which earned him the Akutagawa Prize.

In 1964 he wrote one of his most recognized as well as personal works, “A personal question”, based on his own experience as a parent with a child with hydrocephalus. Your sonHikari Oe, with a cranial deformity and autism, is today a music composer.

“Hiroshima Notebooks” and “Okinawa Notebooks” end up giving it international recognition that translates in 1994 at the award of the Nobel Prize for Literature. Oe thus becomes the second Japanese writer to win the prestigious award, after Yasunari Kawabata.

Activist and dedicated father

The words of the Swedish Academy at the time perfectly summarize his life and work. They give you the prizefor its poetic force and ability to create worlds where life is condensed and myth to provide a disconcerting picture of the current human situation.

His literature, to some extent influenced by French literature and more specifically by Jean paul SartreFrom a certain point on, it takes on two aspects: on the one hand, a crude narrative of parenthood when you have a child with disabilities, and on the other, the reflection of Japanese society and life in cities after the war.

The activist facet of Oe cannot be forgotten either, with numerous articles on Japan’s nuclear situation and his firm position against this energy. In 2004, he also founded the Article 9 Association, a peace group calling on the Japanese government to renounce warfare under any circumstances. Universal literature and humanism lose a whole referent.