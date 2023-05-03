Kepler and his time: exhibition in the castle of Tollet

The life and work of Kepler is presented with special exhibits. He was also a guest in Grieskirchen, when it was granted town status on February 9, 1613. He was married to the bourgeois daughter of Eferdingen, Susanne Reuttinger, with whom he had seven children. The vernissage will take place today, Thursday, at 7 p.m. The exhibition can be seen on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. until November 5th.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.