Home » Kepler and his time: exhibition in the castle of Tollet
News

Kepler and his time: exhibition in the castle of Tollet

by admin
Kepler and his time: exhibition in the castle of Tollet

The life and work of Kepler is presented with special exhibits. He was also a guest in Grieskirchen, when it was granted town status on February 9, 1613. He was married to the bourgeois daughter of Eferdingen, Susanne Reuttinger, with whom he had seven children. The vernissage will take place today, Thursday, at 7 p.m. The exhibition can be seen on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. until November 5th.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  They foiled the scam to two elderly: the carabinieri of Sedico awarded

You may also like

The Wydad and El-Jaish summit ends in a...

19,000 visitors at the Mannheim Maimarkt

For extortion of ranchers, they carry out security...

Karaghla doubt the epic green march!

Warning strike at Regiobus in Hanover today |...

Against the theft to residences Metropolitan Police of...

NH 證 “Inox Advanced Materials positively entering the...

World’s first Apple Store is moving – video...

At high risk of collapse of the La...

The week with .week: Who can be voted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy