Kerala Chief Minister Panayi Rajan Vijayan’s criticism of the film The Kerala Story, termed the film as propaganda of Kosingh Parivar.

Chief Minister criticizes Kerala film The Kerala Story, calls it propaganda of Kusingh Parivar

On YouTube 14 million People watched the trailer, May 5 The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu

Thiruvananthapuram: 30/April

(Sahar News.com/Agencies)

Kerala Chief Minister Panna Rai Vijayan has criticized the controversial film Kerala Story on social media and said that the propaganda of the Singh Parivar has been promoted by presenting Kerala, which is the land of secularism, as a center of religious terrorism.

The Chief Minister of Kerala advised the people of the state to be wary of attempts to spread unrest in the society through propaganda and warned of legal action against any such anti-social acts.

In a Facebook post written in Malayalam today, the Kerala Chief Minister said that it is only deliberate that the film is based on Love Jihad, a claim which has been rejected by investigative agencies, courts and the Union Home Ministry. Then the Union Home Minister and the then Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G.Kishan Reddy replied in the Parliament that there is no such thing as Love Jihad. What to do and sow the seeds of sectarianism.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written that the Sangh Parivar has come up with a film based on lies because its politics did not work in Kerala. The teaser of the film presents a huge lie that from Kerala 32,000 Women were converted to join the Islamic State (ISIS). This is nothing but a fake story created by the Sangh Parivar’s factory of lies, he said.

In his Facebook post, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written using strong words that “those who use cinema to create division and factions in the society cannot be justified in the name of creative freedom.” ” Creative freedom does not mean a license to sectarianize society and spread lies.”



Earlier in Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress had strongly criticized the upcoming controversial film The Kerala Story, calling it an attempt to destroy the communal harmony of the state.

It should be remembered that Sudiptu Sen Sudipto Sen# The teaser (trailer) of the film The Kerala Story, written and directed by 32,000 The women reportedly went missing in Kerala and converted, radicalized and were recruited into various terrorist activities.

It will not be unnecessary to mention here that the film Kerala Story is a film produced by director and producer Vipul Amrit Lal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. The film stars Uda Sharma, Yogita Behani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Adnani. This movie in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages May 5 2023- It is going to be released in the country.

The first teaser (Trailer) of the movie The Kerala Story on YouTube November 3, 2022 was released to date 1.2 million People have seen it.A detailed news story about it Sahar News.com by November 7, 2022 Presented with videos and discussion material on social media. The link of which is given below)

Now again for the movie The Kerala Story on Sunshine Pictures YouTube Channel 2 minutes 45 Another teaser (video) containing the second was posted on YouTube four days ago. Only on the YouTube channel. 14 million More than people have watched while the number of subscribers of this channel 57 thousand 700 More on this video 86,000 Comments have been made which are mostly Islamophobic!!

Apart from this, this video of this movie has also been posted on all social media platforms where millions of social media users have watched and this video is now viral on WhatsApp as well.

While tweeting the poster of the film The Kerala Story, senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) Shashi Tharoor wrote this evening, “This may be the story of your Kerala. It is not the story of our Kerala.”

It may be *your* Kerala story. It is not *our* Kerala story. pic.twitter.com/Y9PTWrNZuL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2023

It should be noted that a teaser (trailer) of the movie Kerala Story with English subtitles in Hindi was released for the first time. November 4, 2022 was tweeted by the controversial Pakistani non-Canadian citizen Tariq Fateh April 24 He died of cancer.

According to media reports and a tweet from Sonam Mahajan’s Twitter handle, he was cremated in Toronto, Canada. An attempt was made to bury Tariq Fateh in a local Muslim cemetery, but the local people rejected his family’s request. did not accept, after which his body was burnt. However, Tariq Fateh’s daughter Natasha Fateh 28 April claimed in his tweet that according to his father’s will, his body was cremated in the presence of close family members and friends!!

November 4, 2022 The teaser of the film was tweeted by Tariq Fateh’s official Twitter handle. At that time, Tariq Fateh wrote without referring to the film that “India’s 32,000# Hindu girls were converted to Islam.ISIS# They were sold as slaves. And now they are in prison or buried in the sand: this is their story, TheKeralaStory# ”

At that time also this video was very viral. Now again this teaser of the movie Kerala Story has been viral on social media. Till today news channel news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap and other journalists of Gudi media have shared this teaser of the movie Kerala Story ( video) tweeting, “Vipul Shah’s bold and brilliant film, worth a watch! Sunshine Pictures announces that it’s time to expose the hidden truth of the greatest invisible menace to our daughters.” .The Kerala Story in cinemas worldwide May 5 is being released. It’s time to save your daughters. SaveOurDaughters# “



Brave & Brilliant movie by Vipul Shah, worth a watch!

Sunshine Pictures declares -“its time to uncover the Hidden Truth, of the biggest Invisible Threat to our Daughters *The Kerala Story* releasing IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE on 5th May. It is Time to #SaveOurDaughters!” pic.twitter.com/BETJRfsXX8 — Anjana Om Kashyap (@anjanaomkashyap) April 26, 2023

A shocking video of a woman inducting 32,000 girls of Kerala into ISIS went viral on social media, what is the truth?

Against the controversial teaser of the film Kerala Story, an FIR was filed against the film crew on the instructions of the DGP.

