“Kerley-Jacobs question and answer? The stadium fills him head-to-head”

Paris, May 10. (beraking latest news) – “The question and answer between Fred Kerley and Marcell Jacobs? There must clearly be a balance in the way people react and respond. But on balance, if you want people to be interested, from time to time a there is a bit of provocation. We know what fills a stadium. It’s a head-to-head. A recognizable talent ready to put it into play and athletes ready to confront each other and not hide from each other”. Thus the president of the World Athletics Federation, Sebastian Coe, from Paris where he participated in the Laureus Awards, expresses himself on the question and answer via social media and beyond, between the two sprinters, the American Fred Kerley and the Italian and Olympic champion in Tokyo Marcell Jacobs, the two 100m champions will compete again on the track on June 2 at the Golden Gala in Florence. “I haven’t followed what has been said on social media but my natural instinct is that if this is a way to excite people ahead of next season with the world championships and next year’s Olympics then yes , it’s okay to do it.”