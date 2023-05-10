Home » “Kerley-Jacobs question and answer? The stadium fills him head-to-head”
News

“Kerley-Jacobs question and answer? The stadium fills him head-to-head”

by admin
“Kerley-Jacobs question and answer? The stadium fills him head-to-head”

Paris, May 10. (beraking latest news) – “The question and answer between Fred Kerley and Marcell Jacobs? There clearly has to be a balance in the way people react and respond. But on balance, if you want people to be interested, from time to time a there’s a bit of provocation. So…

Posted on

Paris, May 10. (beraking latest news) – “The question and answer between Fred Kerley and Marcell Jacobs? There must clearly be a balance in the way people react and respond. But on balance, if you want people to be interested, from time to time a there is a bit of provocation. We know what fills a stadium. It’s a head-to-head. A recognizable talent ready to put it into play and athletes ready to confront each other and not hide from each other”. Thus the president of the World Athletics Federation, Sebastian Coe, from Paris where he participated in the Laureus Awards, expresses himself on the question and answer via social media and beyond, between the two sprinters, the American Fred Kerley and the Italian and Olympic champion in Tokyo Marcell Jacobs, the two 100m champions will compete again on the track on June 2 at the Golden Gala in Florence. “I haven’t followed what has been said on social media but my natural instinct is that if this is a way to excite people ahead of next season with the world championships and next year’s Olympics then yes , it’s okay to do it.”

You may also like

OUTSIDE THE WALLS – The documentary on the...

They commemorate the second May 10 of the...

Prosecutor denied Petro again: “We will not negotiate...

Not lost?Li Xiaopeng was promoted to Secretary of...

Wendy’s Experiments with Chatbot Operator for Drive-Thru Service...

Actor of Noppo and Gonta dies at 88...

Do you want to be part of the...

“The Salvadoran people have a low IQ”

In 4 municipalities of Casanare minors will be...

AgID participates in the Accessibility Days 2023: here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy