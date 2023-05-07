Kevin Costner files for divorce after 18 years of marriage – EntornoInteligente

Kevin Costner y Christine Baumgartner announced that they are divorcing after 18 years of marriage, reported Milenio.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm that circumstances beyond Mr. Costner’s control have led to the dissolution of the marriage. We ask that his, Christine’s and her children’s privacy be respected as they go through this difficult time,” the actor-director’s rep confirmed to TMZ.

The portal also noted that Baumgartner filed for divorce yesterday Monday (May 2). The reasons that led them to make this decision are unknown, but Christine alleged “irreconcilable differences.”

The “Yellowstone” actor and his ex-wife have 3 children: ages 12, 14 and 15. Christine, in the divorce suit, requests joint custody of the children.

Kevin filed his response Tuesday, also requesting joint custody. As there is a prenuptial agreement, “spousal support will be paid to the petitioner in accordance with the terms of the parties’ prenuptial agreement,” TMZ noted.

“Fear prevented me from marrying Christine. She wanted a child and I was afraid that I couldn’t be a good father. But one day I woke up and thought ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman, who is willing to be with me until my last breath, because I’m afraid to say yes to a child?’ That’s all she took. Sometimes you learn that what you fear most will save your life, ”Costner confessed in 2018 in an interview with“ Closer ”about his still wife, whom he is 19 years older than.

second divorce

It is worth remembering that this separation represents the second divorce for Costner, after his marriage to Cindy Silva, which ended in 1994.

The couple met in 1998 and married in 2004. At that time they signed a prenuptial agreement that is still in effect today. So far, Christine has not asked for financial compensation.

public loves

Cindy had a lot to do with his artistic growth, but his continuous infidelities ended up destroying the couple, the portals reflected.

Rumors of romances with Courteney Cox, Mira Sorvino, Peggy Trentini, Halle Berry, Naomi Campbell and Michelle Pfeiffer, among other celebrities, meant that, after 15 years of marriage and three children together (Anne, Lily and Joseph), Cindy asked him for a divorce in 1994.

The separation was traumatic and costly, since Costner had to pay him 80 million dollars, half of his fortune. Back then, the actor swore never to marry again. Over the next few years, Kevin only had fleeting relationships with various women.

The protagonist of “The Bodyguard” has stood out in recent years in the western series “Yellowstone”, which has been running for five seasons. There he plays patriarch John Dutton.

According to rumors circulating in Hollywood, his wife would have asked the actor to leave the series because he worked too much and was away from home for a long time.

Costner is also set to direct and star in the movie “Horizon,” which will initially take 220 days to shoot.

ORIGINAL LINK: Kevin Costner and his wife divorce after 18 years of marriage (ultimasnoticias.com.ve)