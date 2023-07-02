Kevin Costner refuses to continue filming Yellowstone – EntornoInteligente

Yellowstone It is one of the current television phenomena. Because although it may not seem like it, seriéphiles not only talk about The Last of Uslately. There are other series that have conquered us. And in the case of the Paramount+ westernis not only due to the main series starring Kevin Costner -which after five seasons is still at the top accumulating more and more audience- but also for its acclaimed and successful spin-offs that have expanded its universe into the past with new stories and stars such as Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren o Sam Elliot. However, this prolific production created by Taylor Sheridan has just stumbled on a stone that we had not seen coming.

As reported Deadline, Kevin Costner would leave the series due to scheduling problems. The actor, who is currently directing and starring in the western Horizon with Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower and Sienna Miller, would have disagreed with the shooting schedules that Yellowstone imposed on him For example, during the filming of the fifth season, I only wanted to film 50 hours out of the 65 established, while for the second half of the episodes, which will be available on Paramount+ starting in the middle of the year, I would only have been willing to film for one week.

Given that he plays the patriarch John Dutton, the great protagonist of the series, this is a big setback for Paramount and Taylor Sheridan as well as for the other stars of the show, such as Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly or West Bentley. And the solution does not seem to be going to be to renegotiate with Costner to reach an agreement, but rather a much more drastic decision: darfin a Yellowstone and continue the story of the Duttons with a new series that would star Matthew McConaughey.

For now, the issue is in negotiations and from Paramount, in statements also published by Deadlinepoint out that Costner is still an important part of the series and that at this time there is no “news to report”. But it seems that the negotiation would be underway and that the followers of Yellowstone they are going to have to deal with this blow that, at first, looks like bad news. However, it does not necessarily have to be, because so far Yellowstone He has not stopped building muscle with his expansions proving that the story of the Duttons can give much more of itself.

One only has to look at the result achieved by the spin-offs 1883 y 1923, that, lending itself to the pure western, to the adventure or to the romantic epic, have achieved products, in my opinion, far superior to the Yellowstoneoriginal. As much as I love the twisted and soap opera-like plots about the struggle for power that Kevin Costner’s series brings about, the more classic, fast-paced and sentimental vein that the prequels have allowed us to see makes me want to see more derivatives of Yellowstone that they explore other fields and not so much their mother series, which with five seasons behind it has already exploited its full potential.

For this reason, put an end to Yellowstone and expand it into new ideas and stories I find it more appealing than continuing with the original series for many seasons, because the risk of ending up submerged in monotony and being lengthened more than necessary was already beginning to hover in the air. Also, seeing stars of the caliber of Matthew McConaughey in this western universe is a treat that we are hardly going to reject. And there is more to see how much we are enjoying faces like Harrison Ford or Helen Mirren in 1923 or even how good cameos like those of Tom Hanks or Rita Wilson in 1883.

Thus, I see the departure of Kevin Costner as a great opportunity for the series not to stay stuck in its comfort zoneso that it continues to surprise us with new proposals and the universe of Yellowstonecontinue to grow. And it is that the history of the Dutton family, their tragedies, their odysseys, their struggle for power or the defense of their ranch in Montana have a lot to say. And looking at all that Paramount and Taylor Sheridan, who stands as one of the most prolific TV creatives today with a non-stop hit series like Tulsa King o Mayor of Kingstown, I have no doubt that they will continue to maintainYellowstone as the great television phenomenon that it is.