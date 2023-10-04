Kevin McCarthy behind eviction of Nancy Pelosi from office, sources say

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have been evicted from their offices in the Capitol building, according to sources from the Republican Party. The decision to evict Pelosi and Hoyer was reportedly made by House Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry, under pressure from recently ousted Kevin McCarthy. CNN reached out to McCarthy and McHenry for comment, but there has been no response so far.

Republican Representative Garret Graves confirmed the move, stating that the office Pelosi was occupying was originally intended for the previous president. With Pelosi and other Democrats pushing for a new president, McCarthy was given the office instead. This move is seen by sources close to Pelosi and Hoyer as retaliation for the Democrats voting to impeach McCarthy on Tuesday.

Pelosi’s regular office remains in the Cannon House office building. An email seen by CNN from McHenry’s office instructed Pelosi to vacate her office immediately. However, Pelosi was unable to do so as she was in California mourning the loss of her dear friend Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving senator in history, who passed away last week.

Pelosi expressed her disappointment with the eviction, noting that as Speaker of the House, she had provided former Speaker Hastert with a significantly larger office suite for as long as he wanted. She emphasized that office space was not a concern for her but seemed to be important to the Republicans. Pelosi urged the new Republican leadership to focus on addressing important issues for the American people.

As Speaker Pro Tempore, McHenry will preside over the vote and selection of the next speaker of the House. He has the power to recess the chamber, adjourn it, and recognize nominations for speaker. McHenry’s position as speaker pro tempore was granted through McCarthy’s confidential list of potential successors, where McHenry’s name was listed first due to his close alliance with McCarthy.

The eviction of Pelosi and Hoyer marks a sharp departure from tradition and adds tension to the already divided political landscape. CNN continues to seek comment from McHenry regarding the situation. In the meantime, the eviction serves as a reminder of the ongoing power struggles within the House of Representatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

