Kevin received a meager gift for 30 years of service without a single day’s absence, but thanks to mass outrage he can now buy a house

After American Kevin Ford had completed 27 years of loyal service at fast food chain Burger King, he received a disappointing gift from his employer. But thanks to a crowdfunding campaign, the man is now taking a new step in his life.

Wednesday January 3, 2024 at 8:39 AM

Kevin Ford will retire in a few years. And the hamburger chain Burger King will lose an important employee, because Ford did not miss a single day of work in his 27-year career at the chain.

To celebrate, Ford received a movie ticket, a backpack and a bag of candy. “Kind of my employer,” he thought. But many still thought it was a disappointing gift. A video of Ford opening his gifts went viral, prompting his daughter to set up a GoFundMe campaign.

That campaign raised a massive amount of more than $439,000. They ultimately got to keep $350,000 of that, after GoFundMe withheld part of it.

Now, a year and a half later, Ford is making itself heard again. He has bought a house. “I want to show you something, something you made possible, something you did for me. To me, just a regular, hard-working guy,” Ford said in a video posted to Instagram on Dec. 29. “I know it needs some work. I know it’s not a mansion, but it’s mine.”

Ford still works at the same Burger King at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, which is now an hour commute for him. But he doesn’t mind because he likes driving. He told TMZ. “I want to thank everyone around the world for what you have done for me, something I never thought possible,” Ford added as he gave a tour of his new home.

“This is the appreciation for 27 years of loyal service,” says the video in which Kevin shows his reward

