Key Financial News and Market Events to Watch on August 4: IPOs, Restricted Shares, and Stock Repurchases

Economic Observer News: Key Financial News and Capital Market Events for August 4

1. National Development and Reform Commission and Other Ministries Hold Press Conference on Macro Policies

On August 4, the National Development and Reform Commission, along with the Ministry of Finance, the People’s Bank of China, and the State Administration of Taxation, jointly held a press conference to discuss the importance of “playing a good combination of macro policies to promote high-quality economic development.” The conference aimed to address the current economic situation and strategies for driving sustainable growth.

2. Subscription for Two New Shares Begins Today

Today, investors have the opportunity to subscribe to two new shares. Defu Technology is open for subscription on the ChiNext Board, while Guangzhou Iron and Steel Gas is available on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. Defu Technology is primarily engaged in the production and sale of high-performance electrolytic copper foils, with an IPO price of 28 yuan per share. Guangzhou Iron and Steel Gas specializes in the research, development, and sales of industrial gases and has an IPO price of 9.87 yuan per share.

3. GEM Welcomes a New Stock: Minbang Optoelectronics

Today, Minbang Optoelectronics joined the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) with its IPO price set at 51.05 yuan per share. The company focuses on the research, development, design, manufacturing, sales, and service of LED lighting products.

4. 5.249 Billion Yuan Worth of Restricted Shares Lifted Today

On August 4, seven companies lifted the ban on restricted shares, totaling 248 million shares. The value of the lifted ban reached 5.249 billion yuan based on the latest closing price. Companies such as Chenguang New Materials, Quick Electronics, and Hisun Pharmaceutical had the largest number of lifted bans, while Chenguang New Materials, Quick Electronics, and Fudan Microelectronics held the highest market values.

5. Ten Companies Announce Stock Repurchase Plans

On August 4, ten companies made announcements regarding stock repurchases. One company disclosed its stock repurchase plan, two companies provided progress updates on their implementation, and seven companies successfully completed their stock repurchase plans. Fangyuan’s stock repurchase plan had the highest amount, not exceeding 21.8819 million yuan, while Jikang Instrument and Qingju Technology recorded the highest repurchase amounts, repurchasing 20.3138 million yuan and 1.6897 million yuan, respectively.

6. Huawei Developer Conference Begins

The Huawei Developer Conference is set to take place from August 4 to 6 in Dongguan, Guangdong. The conference will unveil HarmonyOS 4, the latest version of the Hongmeng system.

7. 65 Billion Yuan 7-day Reverse Repurchase Expires Today

Today marks the expiry of a 65 billion yuan 7-day reverse repurchase operation launched by the central bank on July 28. The operation had a winning bid rate of 1.90%.

8. Unemployment Rate in the US and Euro Zone Retail Sales Rate to be Released

Data on the unemployment rate in the United States for July and the monthly retail sales rate in the eurozone for June will be released, providing important insights into the economic conditions in these regions.

