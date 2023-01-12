Source title: Key populations and places are the key areas for epidemic prevention and control. The prevention and control of elderly care institutions should still be strict

At the press conference of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism held on the 11th, the relevant person in charge stated that after the implementation of “Class B and B Management”, key groups, key institutions, and key places are still the focus of epidemic prevention and control. Elderly care institutions, social welfare institutions and other places where vulnerable groups are concentrated shall carry out at least two temperature checks and monitoring of symptoms related to new coronavirus infection at least twice a day. Supermarkets are cleaned and disinfected daily Chang Zhaorui, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that after the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” of the new crown virus infection, the key institutions for epidemic prevention and control mainly include elderly care institutions, child welfare service institutions, mental health and welfare institutions, schools, and postal services. Express delivery, medical institutions, etc. The key places mainly include passenger stations, shopping malls and supermarkets, farmers (bazaars) markets, catering service units, bathing service units and other places with dense personnel, confined spaces, and places where clusters of epidemics are prone to occur. Relevant institutions and places should implement unit prevention and control responsibilities and personal vaccination, self-protection, health monitoring, environmental cleaning and disinfection, and ventilation and other measures. Elderly care institutions, social welfare institutions and other places where vulnerable groups are concentrated must carry out at least two daily body temperature tests and monitoring of symptoms related to new coronavirus infection, and carry out regular nucleic acid or antigen tests for the staff and care recipients in the institutions. “During the epidemic, when foreigners enter elderly care institutions, social welfare institutions and other places where vulnerable groups are concentrated, they must make an appointment in advance, and have a negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours and a negative on-site antigen test result.” Chang Zhaorui said. Geng Hongzhou, a first-level inspector of the Department of Consumption Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce, said that supermarkets, farmers’ markets or bazaars should strengthen ventilation and open windows 2 to 3 times a day. Supermarkets must clean and disinfect public goods and facilities no less than twice a day. Operators of stalls in farmers’ trade or bazaars must fulfill the requirement of “cleaning once a day” and disinfect in time after daily business. The prevention and control of elderly care institutions is stricter than that of the society "At present, there are more than 40,000 elderly care institutions in my country, housing more than 2.2 million elderly people, most of whom are elderly, disabled, and elderly with underlying diseases." Li Banghua, deputy director of the Department of Pension Services of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, said that elderly care institutions are easy Clustered infections are formed, and the elderly are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill after infection; therefore, the prevention and control of epidemics in elderly care institutions is generally stricter than that in society. During the epidemic period, on the basis of strengthening the health monitoring of personnel entering and leaving, the management can be opened in an orderly manner; during the severe epidemic period, after scientific evaluation, closed management should be adopted in due course. Li Banghua said that the epidemic prevention and control of elderly care institutions adheres to “moving the gate forward”, implements classified and graded health services for the elderly, and equips the elderly with necessary oximeters and oxygen inhalation equipment. The medical institutions set up in the elderly care institutions and the medical institutions designated by the agreement should reserve corresponding medicines and provide remote or door-to-door visit services for the elderly. In addition, elderly care institutions should also improve the transfer mechanism and green channel for medical treatment of infected people to improve the efficiency of referral. Priority delivery of medical supplies Recently, there is an urgent demand for delivery of medical supplies such as medicines, N95 masks, and antigen reagents. Bian Zuodong, deputy director of the Market Supervision Department of the State Post Bureau, said that the bureau has recently urged and guided postal express companies to carry out special marking, key guarantees, and priority delivery of medical supplies, and instructed postal management departments in various places to give priority to handling complaints from users. , Rapid handling of medical supplies mail express complaints. In addition, the State Post Bureau urges postal express companies to conduct dynamic tracking and special monitoring of the mail shipments of medical supplies delivered. Enterprises should also establish a dedicated team to ensure that medical supplies can be checked, handled, and delivered immediately. Bian Zuodong said that if the mail express of medical supplies is lost or damaged during delivery, the State Post Bureau encourages enterprises to purchase similar medicines at the destination to meet the urgent needs of the people. 