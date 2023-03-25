Energy transition, peace, migration and even Latin American integration, were some of the most emblematic sections of President Gustavo Petro’s speech within the framework of the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit, which is taking place in the Dominican Republic, specifically in its capital Santo Domingo.

Although the president, as well as the other heads of state, had planned a participation of about 10 minutes in the first session that took place in the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the end it ended up extending for more than 29 minutes in which he touched on various points Interesting aspects of the country’s foreign policy.

Electrical Interconnection of the Americas

President Petro took advantage of his participation in the summit to resume his proposal for Latin American electrical interconnection from Alaska to Patagoniawith which he would hope to stimulate an opportunity for political and economic empowerment of the countries of South America, Central America and North America, bringing clean energy to Canada and the United States.

According to the president, currently these two powers of the north are two great demanders of clean energy, at the same time as two of the countries with the highest CO2 emitters in the world. In contrast, both Colombia and other Latin American countries are potential producers of clean energy such as green hydrogen, although it recognizes that millions of investments are needed to develop this infrastructure.

“A strategic project for the project as a whole is the interconnection with Panama. If Colombia interconnects with Panama, the electrical systems of South America, which are relatively integrated, can go north and integrate with Central America, Mexico and reach the United States, where clean energy is needed as a priority to save life,” said the president.