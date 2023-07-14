Home » KEY TIPS to prevent the effects of Alzheimer’s without leaving home – news
Alzheimer’s disease is a gradual deterioration of memory, thinking, behavior and social skills.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, dementia is one of the main causes of disability and dependency among the elderly.

This disease is characterized by producing changes in the brain that affect a person’s cognitive ability, therefore the Nueva EPS prevention and promotion program offers a series of recommendations to promote good brain health, without leaving home:

Modify your lifestyle. Eat a balanced diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, which includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, and lean protein, especially fish and protein sources that contain omega-3 fatty acids. Practicing physical activity and staying socially active is very good for health and helps prevent the effects of the disease. Increase cognitive activity by doing activities to exercise the mind with exercises such as word search, crossword puzzles, Sudoku. Avoid head injuries. Treat any hearing loss. Maintain a healthy weight. Limit the consumption of alcoholic beverages and avoid smoking.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help prevent the effects of Alzheimer’s and control the symptoms caused by this disease. It goes without saying that medical follow-up is essential in this type of illness.

