Source title: Key units and key industries conduct nucleic acid testing at the prescribed frequency, strictly implement the epidemic prevention policy for entry and return to Beijing, do not have meals, do not gather, and do not go to crowded places

From 0:00 to 24:00 on the 13th, there were 16 newly confirmed local cases in the city (including 1 case of asymptomatic infection diagnosed on October 9 and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection diagnosed on October 12) and 8 cases of asymptomatic infection. The Municipal Health and Health Commission stated that the city's epidemic situation has seen multiple sources of input, and the pressure of "external defense against import and internal defense against rebound" continues to increase. Remind key units and key industries to do a good job in the screening and placement of risk personnel, and conduct normalized nucleic acid testing according to the prescribed frequency; personnel entering and returning to Beijing strictly implement the epidemic prevention policy for entering and returning to Beijing. The Municipal Health and Health Commission notified: Yesterday's new local infected persons currently live at No. 23 Shatushan Street, Dongcheng District, Building 18, Chunshuyuan, Xicheng District, No. 56 B, Beilishi Road, Xicheng District, Erjie Village, Tongzhou District, and Chaoyang District. Dongyao Village, Building 1, Yubei Street, Dongsikuai, Dongcheng District, Tiantong Zhongyuan, Changping District, Building 6, Xin'ao Yangfang, Dongcheng District, Xinjingjiayuan East District, Dongcheng District, Nanhe Cao Hutong, Dongcheng District, among which 3 cases are social face screening staff. In response to the epidemic situation in the area, Dongcheng District continued to make good use of the 8-hour emergency response mechanism, and quickly and carefully carried out flow investigation and investigation, and related risk points and personnel were placed under control or spread to other areas as soon as possible. Xicheng District has comprehensively eliminated the risk points and the external environment involved in the infected person, quickly spread the risk points and risk personnel in the foreign-related area, and controlled the location of the identified risk personnel in the area, and implemented centralized or home-based control. Isolated observation. Chaoyang District will continue to strictly control the social aspect, strictly implement the management of personnel entering and returning to Beijing, and focus on the investigation of new recruits in express delivery, maintenance, security, catering, cleaning and other industries; key industries such as cold chain cold storage Strengthen the supervision and inspection of epidemic prevention in key areas; strengthen the management of community (village) checkpoints, strictly implement "one yard, one yard", and implement prevention and control measures such as code scanning, temperature measurement, and inspection of nucleic acid negative certificates. The Municipal Health and Health Commission reminded that all industries, units and departments should earnestly fulfill their main responsibilities, strengthen the investigation of risk personnel at airports, stations, road checkpoints and other transportation hubs, strictly control the gates, and strictly control; hotels, hotels, homestays, schools and other units It is necessary to strictly implement various prevention and control requirements such as scanning code temperature measurement and checking nucleic acid negative certificates, and cooperate with the implementation of control measures; key units and key industries such as security, express delivery, logistics, catering, cleaning, property management, etc. , strengthen employee management, establish a personnel ledger, and conduct normalized nucleic acid testing according to the prescribed frequency; centralized isolation points should strengthen standardized management and service guarantees, and conduct personnel and environmental risk assessments when the isolation is released. If there is a positive case, do not have meals, gatherings, or go to crowded places within 7 days after the release of isolation. People entering and returning to Beijing will undergo two inspections for three days after arriving in Beijing. They will complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after an interval of 24 hours. They will not go out at home until the negative result, and will not have meals within 7 days. , Do not gather, do not go to crowded places. Home isolation, home health monitoring personnel and their co-occupants should do a good job of health monitoring. If symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, and decreased sense of smell and taste occur, they should report immediately and cooperate with corresponding control measures.

