Keys to Prepare for the United States Citizenship Test: What You Need to Know

Thousands of People Seek U.S. Citizenship as Numbers Rise in 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The number of individuals aspiring to become citizens of the United States has seen a significant increase in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to the Citizenship and Immigration Services office. With a 20% rise in citizenship applications, a total of 967,500 people are now proud citizens of the country.

For those aspiring to become citizens, it is crucial to be well-prepared before taking the United States citizenship test. One of the key requirements is having a good command of the English language. “English is essential. They are going to ask us civic questions and there is an English test,” said immigration expert lawyer, Julio Oyhanarte. However, it is important to note that the required level of English proficiency is not very high, and there are exceptions where applicants are not required to take the language test.

There are four basic requirements to qualify for United States citizenship: being over the age of 18, possessing English language skills, having permanent residency, and demonstrating good moral character. “Good moral character” includes factors such as paying taxes and having a clean criminal record, as explained by the immigration attorney.

Becoming a citizen of the United States comes with numerous benefits. Foremost among them is the right to vote, a fundamental democratic privilege. Additionally, citizens can request a residence card or Green Card for qualifying relatives, including parents, married children, siblings, and fiancés. Apart from legal residents, individuals married to United States citizens, those serving in the United States armed forces, or children of United States citizens are also eligible to apply for citizenship.

In other news related to California, the recent release of the updated list of the top 10 best cities to live in 2023 by US News & World Report has caused excitement and intrigue among prospective residents. The ranking took into account factors such as housing affordability, job opportunities, education level, crime rates, and population diversity when determining the rankings.

Modesto, CA, located in northern California, made the list at the 10th spot. The city offers a blend of cultural centers, vibrant entertainment, and serene residential neighborhoods surrounded by century-old trees. Salinas, CA, known as the “salad bowl of the world” due to its agricultural prominence, secured the 9th position with its traditional charm and diversity.

Vallejo and Fairfield, CA, neighboring cities separated by a short distance, took the 8th spot. This region has become a popular choice for Bay Area residents seeking more affordable housing options. Los Angeles, CA, the second-largest metropolitan area in the United States and a cosmopolitan city, ranked 7th, boasting entrepreneurial opportunities and cultural attractions while grappling with challenges such as traffic congestion and crime rates.

Sacramento, CA, known as the “city of trees,” claimed the 6th position. The city’s young and enterprising population, abundant sunshine, and close proximity to Lake Tahoe and San Francisco are all contributing factors to its appeal. Additionally, Sacramento stands out for its cultural diversity and burgeoning gastronomic scene.

The remaining five cities on the list include Santa Rosa, CA, Santa Barbara, CA, San Diego, CA, San Francisco, CA, and San José, CA, which took the coveted top spot as the best city to live in California. Positioned as the technological hub of Silicon Valley, San José offers a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, with flea markets and close proximity to other tech-driven cities like Mountain View and Cupertino.

As more individuals express their aspiration for United States citizenship and consider relocating to California, the state continues to be a desirable destination filled with opportunities and a diverse range of cities catering to different interests and lifestyles.

