Keys to the success of companies in the health sector

The health sector is important for the country’s economy, with a participation of 4.1% in the first quarter of 2023 within the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to DANE data.

Aware of this, Erika Molina, founder of Satori Medicina IPS, created a platform for her aesthetic medicine and anti-aging clinic that has allowed her to remain current for more than 19 years, not only at the cutting edge that the market demands, but constantly innovating to satisfy the needs of its clients before, during and after medical services.

“Our management model, Dr. CEO, is key in the administrative part of a company for its survival, in terms of purchases of inputs, efficiency, control, income audit and monitoring of its employees, since it provides information and Guides them to achieve goals. This is integrated with artificial intelligence without leaving behind the human part. We started a test and the growth in closing sales during the month of May of this year came to 25%,” says Molina.

The success of the Dr. CEO platform has captured the attention of various healthcare stakeholders, including professionals, businessmen and other stakeholders. In recognition of her outstanding work, Erika Molina was invited to an exclusive event on Necker Island, organized by British businessman Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Group.

The event brought together 25 businessmen with the purpose of exchanging knowledge and working towards a better society. Erika Molina highlighted that as the first Colombian doctor to venture into technology, she explored opportunities for growth and improvement for her technological platform, which integrates artificial intelligence to optimize the operation and efficiency of service companies.

“The platform is currently in the construction stage and we hope to launch it to the public in approximately three or four months,” reveals Dr. Molina, highlighting the value it will bring to the health industry by improving its operation and efficiency.