Home » Keys to the success of companies in the health sector
News

Keys to the success of companies in the health sector

by admin
Keys to the success of companies in the health sector

The health sector is important for the country’s economy, with a participation of 4.1% in the first quarter of 2023 within the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to DANE data.

Aware of this, Erika Molina, founder of Satori Medicina IPS, created a platform for her aesthetic medicine and anti-aging clinic that has allowed her to remain current for more than 19 years, not only at the cutting edge that the market demands, but constantly innovating to satisfy the needs of its clients before, during and after medical services.

“Our management model, Dr. CEO, is key in the administrative part of a company for its survival, in terms of purchases of inputs, efficiency, control, income audit and monitoring of its employees, since it provides information and Guides them to achieve goals. This is integrated with artificial intelligence without leaving behind the human part. We started a test and the growth in closing sales during the month of May of this year came to 25%,” says Molina.

The success of the Dr. CEO platform has captured the attention of various healthcare stakeholders, including professionals, businessmen and other stakeholders. In recognition of her outstanding work, Erika Molina was invited to an exclusive event on Necker Island, organized by British businessman Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Group.

The event brought together 25 businessmen with the purpose of exchanging knowledge and working towards a better society. Erika Molina highlighted that as the first Colombian doctor to venture into technology, she explored opportunities for growth and improvement for her technological platform, which integrates artificial intelligence to optimize the operation and efficiency of service companies.

See also  "The order given to the Army not to intervene in San Vicente was given by me": Petro

“The platform is currently in the construction stage and we hope to launch it to the public in approximately three or four months,” reveals Dr. Molina, highlighting the value it will bring to the health industry by improving its operation and efficiency.

You may also like

We are developing bioglasses to support the formation...

Noise in shop, hits upholsterer with baseball bat...

Concerns about school dropout in Huila

Mango Markets Exploiter, Perpetrator Of Alleged $116 Million...

INTERPOL will not locate or capture Cristiani for...

Adhere to green development, polish the ecological background,...

Hugo Boss: target set at 5 billion in...

“The promises made to the UES, after 4...

Venezuela prepares proposals for integration commission meeting with...

Lopez first with the rain tyres, Acosta the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy