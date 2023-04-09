Regarding KH Group’s suspension of stock trading, it announced that it will do its best to resume stock trading.

On the 9th, KH Group announced this by issuing an apology regarding the suspension of a large number of transactions by its subsidiaries.

KH Philux, KH Electronics, KH Construction, and IHQ, subsidiaries of the KH Group, received a refusal of an audit opinion from the accounting auditor on the 7th and their stock trading was suspended. Subsequently, Jangwon Tech received a limited opinion, and transactions with five KH Group companies were suspended.

In an apology letter, the group said, “We deeply apologize to the shareholders who must have felt shock and disappointment after hearing the news of the sudden occurrence of reasons for delisting and the suspension of stock trading.” We promise that we will focus all our capabilities on resolving the issue and resuming stock trading.”

“I am very sorry and sorry that an unintended situation has occurred at a time when growth-oriented efforts are reaching an important turning point to secure future growth engines through strengthening the foundation for substantial growth and diversifying and upgrading the profit structure. He added, “I will try to resolve the reason for designation as a management item by receiving an improvement period through an objection until the 28th.”