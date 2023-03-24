Home News Khartoum opens the largest emergency and casualty center in East and Central Africa
News

by admin
Sudani Net:

Royal Care International Hospital inaugurated the largest emergency and casualty center in Sudan and East and Central Africa, in the presence of the Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, the governor of Khartoum state, Mr. Ahmed Othman Hamza, and Mr. Director of private therapeutic institutions and members of the diplomatic corps in Khartoum.

The Federal Minister of Health expressed his overwhelming happiness with the opening of the huge expansion of the emergency and trauma department in the hospital, appreciating the contributions of Royal Care International Hospital in localizing treatment at home and supporting the health sector.

He also appreciated the effective role of the hospital in treating the wounded and injured of the December Revolution, indicating that the hospital opened its doors to everyone without exception, regardless of color, race or party.

The Federal Minister of Health also appreciated the huge efforts made by Royal Care Hospital in limiting the spread of the Corona pandemic by establishing the largest isolation center at that time.

