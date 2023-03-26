Sudani Net:

The Khartoum State Water Authority announced that the Jabal Awlia water station has been out of service since eleven o’clock yesterday, Friday, due to the high voltage of the electric current.

The Director General of the Authority, Consultant Engineer Muhammad Ali Al-Ajeb, stated in a press circular today, Saturday, that the high voltage of the electricity at the station led to the disconnection of the motors at the station and its stop working.

He said that work is underway at the station to stabilize the electric current by the engineers and technicians of the Electricity Company, noting that the local villages of Jabal Awlia, Kalaklat and the Abu Adam area have been affected by the scarcity of water supply.

He expected the supply to return to its normal state during the day, expressing his apologies to the citizens in the affected areas for the inconveniences that happen to them during the daytime hours.

