Khedira worried about DFB selection: “EM as a character test”

Ex-world champion Sami Khedira is very worried about the German national soccer team ten months before the European Championships at home, but still has hope for a successful tournament. “The EM is a character test,” said the 36-year-old former professional in an interview with “Kicker”.

In the next four games against Japan, France, the USA and Mexico, it’s about finding a team that has character and personality, emphasized the 2014 world champion. “And that develops the awareness of wanting to play for Germany and everything for it to leave in place. If that succeeds, I am convinced that we can rekindle euphoria in our own country.”

However, Khedira warned: “But if we believe that we have to bring the best individual players in the country onto the pitch, it can become difficult and end badly.” The former midfielder asked national coach Hansi Flick to nominate the best, regardless of age.

“The national team is not an experimental field”

“Four or five years ago we started with the philosophy of giving young players the opportunity to become a national team player, sometimes too easily,” criticized Khedira. “Older players at a top level – like Jérôme Boateng, Mats Hummels or Thomas Müller – were disposed of because young players allegedly needed space to develop. Something like that is a fatal sign for me.” The best have to be invited. “The national team is not an experimental field to test young players. We have a U21 team for that,” said the 77-time national player.

The national team would be missing certain components, which would not be possible in ten months before the European Championships. “It will be several years before we get a corresponding number 9 again. And when I look at our full-backs and compare them to Philipp Lahm, that’s just not the level that we had in Germany and that we need to dominate games against other nations,” explained Khedira.

“Every cross has to be right, every header, every shot.”

The training is overprofessional. “Everything is structured homogeneously, so you only produce the same types of players,” he complained. The players must be transported: “We want to win every game, every cross has to be right, every header, every goal. This is competitive sport and the sooner I internalize it, the quicker it becomes a habit.”

According to his own statement, Khedira has not yet spoken specifically with the DFB about a possible commitment as a sporting director. At the beginning of June it was reported that Khedira and coach Hannes Wolf should form the sporting management at DFB in the future as a kind of dual leadership.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:230807-99-740836/4

