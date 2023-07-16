Kherson returns to the spotlight as fighting continues on other fronts in Ukraine

A drone photo shows a destroyed tank in the courtyard of a private house in the village of Dovhenke, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on July 15, 2023, amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24, 2022, starting a conflict that has caused destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Russia, Ukraine) EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Kiev is considering extending the counteroffensive to the Kherson front (south of the country) to further wear down the Russian forces, whose resistance means that advances on the ground are slower than expected, according to official Ukrainian sources.

As revealed by a spokesman for the Ukrainian National Guard, Ukrainian forces are now putting increasing pressure on the enemy in Kherson to prepare the ground for future offensive actions.

The Jershon region is bisected by the Dnieper River. Russia occupies the eastern bank and the Government of Kiev controls the western bank.

In particular, Ukraine is now conducting intelligence and reconnaissance operations in the area and launching attacks in the rear of Russian troops.added the spokesman, quoted by the UNIAN agency.

The National Guard of Ukraine made these statements shortly after the authorities acknowledged that the counter-attack, launched a month and a half ago, is not going as fast as expected, due to strong Russian resistance.

advances in the south

For his part, General Oleksander Tarnavskicommander of the Ukrainian forces in the south of the country, stated this Saturday that his troops are advancing and “systematically displacing the enemy from their positions”.

The military high command estimated in a message published on Telegram at about 100 the casualties among the Russian ranks.

In addition, he assured that 33 enemy military equipment were destroyed.

However, Tarnavski himself admitted in an interview with CNN that the counteroffensive is not going as well as one would like because of the preparation of Russian troops for the attacks.

“It is successful (the counteroffensive), but not as much as we would like”indicated and added that “the Russians prepared well.”

The Ukrainian command also assures that it continues to maintain the initiative in the surroundings of Bakhmut, where the Russians “put up a bestial resistance”.

Russia rejects the attacks

While, Russia still does not recognize Ukrainian advances and ensures that it continues to repel enemy attacks in different sectors of the front.

In one of them, twelve Ukrainian soldiers aboard three boats were killed in the last few hours in the Ukrainian region of Kherson when they tried to cross the Dnieper river to access the Russian-controlled shore, a spokesman for the local authorities appointed by Russia reported today. Moscow.

“During the last 24 hours (…) an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to force the Dnieper River near the Sofiyivka settlement was thwarted”said the source, quoted by the TASS agency.

According to the representative of the Kherson emergency services, last night Ukrainian forces fired 31 shells at towns under Russian control.

The towns affected by enemy artillery fire are New Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Radensk and Sagi, it added.

Grain agreement, in question

At the political level, two days before the deadline for the extension of the agreement on the export of grain through the Black SeaHis future remains uncertain.

This Saturday the matter was addressed in a telephone conversation between the Russian president, Vladimir Putinand his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosathe Kremlin reported.

Putin told Ramaphosa that the obligations set out in the pact regarding the “removal of obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers have not yet been fulfilled.”

Besides, “the main objective of the agreement, the supply of cereals to countries in need, including those on the African continent, has not been achieved”added the Russian leader. EFE

The Ukrainian city of Kherson, after the massive bombardments of Russia on May 3, 2023. Photos released on Twitter by the Ukrainian Presidency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

