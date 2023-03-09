Khloe Kardashian has been praised online for sharing images on Instagram that don’t appear to be filtered or photoshopped.

Sister Kardashian She’s even been called “brave” for her latest “raw” bikini photo.

While being called “brave” for showing a little skin is many women’s worst nightmares, many appreciated the reality star for leaving the photoshop at the door.

One person wrote: “My precious precious girl!!!”

Another said: “Is it just me or do the photos look really untouched/unedited?”

While another commented: “I love that this is raw and shows that she has a bit of texture and cellulite! She’s always refreshing when celebrities don’t over edit her photos. More of this”.

The reality star has come under heavy criticism for editing her images on social media in the past.

In October, Khloe she was criticized for posting an image of herself in a tight black ensemble, with many questioning whether she had been doctored.

Although the photo was removed, the mother-of-two revealed that she never intended to post the image and instead blamed it on her team.

He wrote: “I never posted this photo. Maybe my glamor did it, but I didn’t. I also want to say…. The folded lines in the back lol please.”

However, fans came to his defense.

One person wrote: “Even if you did, go for it! It’s none of our business. Make that boob bigger.”

Another said, “Haters gonna hate.”

While a third commented, “Babes, don’t even worry about it.”

Kardashianwho has been open about her weight struggles, recently revealed her relationship with food to Health.

She said: I have always had an unhealthy relationship with food. When I was younger and sad, I ate; she was an emotional eater.

And I hated how I felt afterwards. He almost punished me for having a binge or eating a bag of chips… I was losing my mind ».

He added that being in the public eye has only intensified those problems.

But now, the social media influencer has learned to ignore even her harshest critics, for the most part.

Kardashian He said: “It’s so strange because we know the truth about ourselves. Why let what they say affect you? But he does.

“It didn’t affect me when I was younger. Normally when you are older you become titanium. Sometimes I let those things get to me, and I have to actively drown out that noise.”

