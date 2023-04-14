Friday, April 14, 2023, 5:02 p.m

Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced 6 holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The provincial government has issued orders to give holidays from Friday 21st to Wednesday 26th April on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The administration has issued an official statement in this regard.

It should be noted that astronomers and the Research Council of Sawal have predicted that the moon of the month of Shawwal will be visible on the evening of April 21 and said that this year there will be thirty full days of Ramadan in Pakistan.