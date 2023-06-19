Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Strong winds and torrential rains, five people lost their lives

According to the PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority) report, five people died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday due to strong winds and torrential rains, while 71 are still injured.

According to the report, 16 houses in Mansehra, including Bannu, Lucky Marwat, DI Khan, were partially damaged while the injured were shifted to the hospital with immediate medical assistance.

According to the report of Rescue 1122, rescue operations are going on in different areas including the city due to heavy rain in different areas of Peshawar.

“Due to heavy rain, a wall collapsed in Budh Bir Maumzai and Budh Bir Gulbahar, the shed of a mosque near Nishtarabad Commerce College collapsed while trees fell in the Governor’s House.”

Rescue 1122, district administration and related security agencies participated in the rescue operations.

DG PDMA says that ‘relief should be provided to the victims as per government policy.’

Also, in a statement issued by the department, it has been said that PDMA is in close contact with the districts.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan has expressed regret over the loss of life and property due to heavy rains and strong winds.

He has directed the concerned authorities to start immediate relief activities at the affected places.

