Home » Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Strong winds and torrential rains, five people lost their lives
News

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Strong winds and torrential rains, five people lost their lives

by admin
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Strong winds and torrential rains, five people lost their lives

According to the PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority) report, five people died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday due to strong winds and torrential rains, while 71 are still injured.

According to the report, 16 houses in Mansehra, including Bannu, Lucky Marwat, DI Khan, were partially damaged while the injured were shifted to the hospital with immediate medical assistance.

According to the report of Rescue 1122, rescue operations are going on in different areas including the city due to heavy rain in different areas of Peshawar.

“Due to heavy rain, a wall collapsed in Budh Bir Maumzai and Budh Bir Gulbahar, the shed of a mosque near Nishtarabad Commerce College collapsed while trees fell in the Governor’s House.”

Rescue 1122, district administration and related security agencies participated in the rescue operations.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

DG PDMA says that ‘relief should be provided to the victims as per government policy.’

Also, in a statement issued by the department, it has been said that PDMA is in close contact with the districts.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan has expressed regret over the loss of life and property due to heavy rains and strong winds.

He has directed the concerned authorities to start immediate relief activities at the affected places.

See also  Pieve di Soligo, prize competition for Christmas shopping

You may also like

There is a large area of ​​strong precipitation...

Slaughterhouse closure: farmer complains about long transport routes...

Zurich Seguros delivers three schools in San Lorenzo...

Dreaming of gold: the artisanal miners of Chocó

Your most important dates: New revelations? Court case...

Vinotinto defeated Guatemala

A young man died from a cow in...

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the...

Center for Post Covid in Ludwigshafen

Netflix team was attacked by sharks in Hawaii

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy