According to the security forces, two policemen were killed and six others were injured when unknown persons fired on digital census teams in Tank and Lakki Marwat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, while a terrorist commander was killed in the retaliatory action.

According to the police, on Monday, March 13, the attack on the digital census team took place in the Saddar limits of Lucky Marwat police station.

A police officer named Dil Jan was killed in the attack while the teacher who was performing the census duty was unharmed, the police officer of the Sadar police station told Independent Urdu.

The slain policeman Dil Jan belonged to Dera Ismail Khan and was on duty in Lucky Marwat.

The second attack on the digital census team took place in Kot Azam area of ​​Tank.

A police officer named Imran Khan told Independent Urdu that in this incident, a police officer named Khan Nawab lost his life while six other officers were injured.

On the other hand, according to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, ISPR, the terrorist commander has been killed in the action of the security forces after the attack in Tank district.

In a statement issued by ISPR on Monday night, it is said that on receiving the information, the security forces immediately cordoned off the area and blocked all possible routes.

According to the Pakistan Army, the fleeing terrorists were intercepted in Gara Gul Dad area of ​​Dera Ismail Khan where there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists as a result of which a terrorist commander named Abdul Rashid alias Rashidi was killed.

According to the statement, the slain terrorist commander was wanted by the police.

Police officials say the attackers are terrorists who are based in southern districts and are trying to disrupt peace.

Earlier, on March 7, a statement was issued by the Peshawar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), mentioning the dangers faced by the police and saying that ‘the police of Peshawar and its adjoining areas Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) may target in the next two weeks.