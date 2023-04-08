Since last year the challenge has gone viral on social media.

Lawsuits are being filed in the United States against the two companies for failing to equip their vehicles with anti-theft technology.

NEW YORK.- New York Mayor Eric Adams reported that the city will join a national lawsuit against automakers Kia and Hyundai, for not having anti-theft technology, which led to a rise in thefts of these cars.

According to a statement from the mayor, issued on April 7, 2023, the lawsuit intends to “hold the two companies accountable for refuse to equip certain models of their cars with anti-theft measures’.

A Tik Tok challenge behind

Several cities in the US are being affected by a wave of theft of Kia and Hyundai cars since a challenge was published on the Tik Tok network in August of last year.

The challenge calls for the theft of the models of these two brands that They don’t have an immobilizer. and shows how to do it using a USB cable and a screwdriver. The video has gone viral.

The National Traffic Safety Administration of the United States reported that as a result of this challenge, at least 14 crashes and 8 deaths.

Mayor Adams stated that because cars that are stolen do not have sufficient anti-theft devices, the city faced a 890% increase in Kia thefts at the end of last year and 766% increase in those of Hyundai in the previous months.

“We are not going to stand idly by while car manufacturers turn a blind eye to the security and make it easier for criminals to take advantage of New Yorkers,” he said.

For his part, the city’s legal director, Hinds Radix, stressed that he is increasing a public safety crisis in the city for the “irresponsible business practices” of Kia and Hyundai.

He stressed that those who commit these robberies often use the cars for other crimes, such as reckless driving or robberies.

“This is a big concern for us, and we are taking steps to put an end to it,” he said. EFE