Kia confirms wage increase request by 184,900 won… Request for extension of the retirement age to 65

▲Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong. (Etoday DB)

The KIA labor union confirmed the demand for a wage increase of 184,900 won. In addition, an extension of the retirement age until the receipt of the national pension was included in a separate request. It is virtually similar to the demand confirmed by the Hyundai Motors union last month.

On the 12th, the Kia labor union said, “Today, we confirmed the demand for a wage increase of 184,900 won, excluding the salary increase,” and “we decided to pay 30% of operating profits as incentives for fair performance distribution.”

On this day, the union confirmed and announced the ‘2023 Wage Increase Collective Bargaining Demand’ through an extraordinary meeting of delegates. It is known that it will send a finalized request to the company and at the same time coordinate the meeting schedule with the company as soon as possible.

The demands include △a flat-rate wage increase △performance bonus (30% of operating profit) △extension of retirement age △recruitment of new employees △development of core parts and electronic parts for eco-friendly cars within the business site △corporation integration of Donghee Auto (compact car consignment production company), etc. included.

Furthermore, to establish a stable wage system, △introduction of the basic salary system through improvement of the payroll system △expansion of the new ordinary wage △simplification and increase of the welfare allowance grade △introduction of the 4-day week system △abolition of time-off, etc. were included.

Previously, Hyundai Motor’s labor union also held a special meeting of delegates on the 24th and 25th of last month, △ basic salary increase of 184,900 won (excluding salary increase) △ 30% performance bonus payment of net profit △ various allowances and demands for realization △ extension of the retirement age, etc. Confirmed.

Hyundai Motor’s labor union said, “In this year’s negotiations, we will focus on extending the retirement age from the current 60 to 65, the year immediately before receiving the national pension.”