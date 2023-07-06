KIA Yang Hyeon-jong wins by decision over SSG Kim Gwang-hyun… Doosan, 5 consecutive victories Shinbaram (total) :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Doosan coach Lee Seung-yeop wins a sweep against his former team, Samsung, in Pohang



Leading LG, blocking KT’s 5-game winning streak… Escape from NC 5 consecutive losses

[서울=뉴시스] Yang Hyeon-jong of the KIA Tigers starts and throws the ball vigorously in the away game against SSG Landers in the ‘2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League’ held at SSG Landers Field in Incheon on the 6th. (Photo = Provided by KIA Tigers) *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울 인천=뉴시스]Reporter Moon Seong-dae and Kim Joo-hee = The KIA Tigers overcame SSG Landers, who were trying to reclaim first place, for two days in a row.

KIA won a sweaty victory 7-6 in the home game against SSG in the ‘2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League’ held at SSG Landers Field in Incheon on the 6th.

KIA (32 wins, 1 draw, 38 losses), which has won 2 consecutive wins, has risen from 9th to 8th and is aiming to enter the mid-table.

KIA ace Yang Hyeon-jong won a decision victory in a face-to-face confrontation with rival Kim Gwang-hyun.

Yang Hyeon-jong showed off a good fight with 5 hits, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts and 1 run in 5 innings, achieving his 5th win (4 losses) of the season.

Since 2018, Yang Hyeon-jong has continued his five-game winning streak in literary expeditions. He has recorded 164 career wins and is on a run to 170 wins. His season earned run average was lowered to 3.80.

Choi Hyeong-woo played an active part in the other line. Choi Hyung-woo broke Kim Gwang-hyun by hitting solo home runs in seasons 10 and 11.

Choi Hyung-woo became the second player in the KBO League to hit double-digit home runs for 16 consecutive years, following SSG Choi Jeong.

Kim Tae-gun, who was traded on the 5th and wore the ‘Tiger Corps’ uniform, showed good chemistry with KIA pitching staff such as Yang Hyeon-jong, and played an active part in 4 at-bats, 2 hits, 2 RBIs and 1 point, including 1 RBI and 2 bases in the final.

2nd place SSG (45 wins, 1 draw, 30 losses), who suffered two consecutive losses at home, became more distant from recapturing the first place. The difference between SSG and the first place LG Twins (48 wins, 2 draws, 28 losses) was 2.5 games.

SSG was even more shocked to lose even after putting in Kim Gwang-hyun.

Kim Gwang-hyeon was sluggish with 8 hits, 3 walks and 7 runs in 4⅓ innings, including 2 solo homers from Hyung-Woo Choi.

Kim Gwang-hyun recorded his 2nd loss (5 wins) of the season. The recent three-game winning streak and the 12-game winning streak at the home stadium have also come to an end. Kim Gwang-hyun’s ERA rose from 3.31 to 4.00.

SSG scored the first run in the bottom of the first inning. After two deaths, Kim Kang-min, Guillermo Heredia, and Park Seong-han scored one point in a row.

KIA, which started a counterattack, tied the score with Choi Hyung-woo’s solo home run in the top of the second inning, then Lee Chang-jin’s walk and stolen base followed by Kim Tae-gun’s double hit and succeeded in turning the game around 2-1.

KIA, which brought the flow, took a chance with one out and bases loaded in the 4th inning with Choi Hyung-woo’s walk and Hwang Dae-in and Lee Chang-jin’s consecutive hits. Immediately, Kim Tae-goon’s 1 RBI, timely hit, Kim Gyu-seong’s 2 RBI, right-handed hit, and Park Chan-ho’s sacrifice fly made it 6-1.

KIA made it 7-1 with Choi Hyung-woo’s solo home run in the 5th inning.

SSG did not back down easily. He showed his concentration 8 times. SSG got 3 walks on 3 hits and induced the opponent’s error to catch up with 6-7.

However, KIA put out the urgent fire by putting Jang Hyun-sik in the 8th inning crisis with 2 companies 1st and 3rd base.

Jang Hyun-sik blocked SSG’s last attack in the ninth inning and ended the game. Jang Hyun-sik took 3 saves (1 win, 2 losses) of the season.

Doosan Bears Brandon Waddell. (Photo = Provided by Doosan) *Resale and DB prohibited

In Pohang, the Doosan Bears defeated the Samsung Lions 5-1.

3rd place Doosan (38 wins, 1 draw and 36 losses) swept 3 consecutive matches during the week and ran for 5 consecutive wins.

Doosan coach Lee Seung-yeop, who had a batting average of 0.362 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs at Pohang Stadium wearing a Samsung uniform as a player, laughed as he won a sweep victory over his “parent team” in Pohang, which he returned to as the “enemy captain.”

The lowest-ranked Samsung (28-48) fell into a three-game losing streak.

Doosan starter Brandon Waddell tied the Samsung lineup with 4 hits, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts and 1 run in 7 innings. Brandon, who played for Doosan last year, got his first win (one loss) of the season in his third appearance after rejoining Doosan last month.

On the other line, Kang Seung-ho went 4 at-bats with 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while Hong Seong-ho recorded 4 at-bats with 2 hits and 1 RBI.

Doosan drove 3 points with 3 hits in a row, lightening Brandon’s shoulders.

Yang Seok-hwan took the lead with a timely left-handed hit at 1st and 2nd base with a team of 1 out thanks to hits by Jeong Su-bin and Jose Rojas. In the 2nd 1st and 2nd bases, Kang Seung-ho and Hong Seong-ho hit consecutively timely hits and ran away 3-0.

Samsung made up for one point with an infield hit by Jose Rojas in the 6th inning with 2 outs on 1st and 3rd base, but Doosan escaped with another run in the 7th inning with 2 outs and 2nd base by Kang Seung-ho’s double in the middle left.

In the ninth inning, lead batter Heo Gyeong-min hit Samsung Oh Seung-hwan with a left-handed solo shot (Season No. 3) to seal the win.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Jo Soo-jeong = LG Hong Chang-ki and other players are sharing joy in the professional baseball KBO League kt Wiz and LG Twins match held on the 6th at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul. LG won 8-7. 2023.07.06. [email protected]

In Jamsil, the LG Twins beat the KT Wiz 8-7 after a slugfest.

Leading LG (48 wins, 2 draws, 28 losses) avenged the previous day’s defeat and prevented 7th place KT (34 wins, 2 draws, 38 losses) from winning 5 in a row.

LG took the lead by allowing 5 runs in the top of the 6th inning, leading 4-2.

However, after two outs in the bottom of the 6th inning, Park Hae-min, Shin Min-jae, Hong Chang-ki, and Moon Seong-joo made up for the 2 points with 4 hits in a row.

In the 7th inning, which was trailing 6-7, Oh Ji-hwan hit a solo home run (Season 2) that tied KT Park Young-hyeon and turned the game back to square one.

In the 8th inning, LG, who brought the flow, tied Park Hae-min’s heavy hit and stolen base, and Shin Min-jae’s sacrifice bunt to make it 1 out and 3 base. Hong Chang-ki, who entered the chance, turned the game around with a timely double that cut through the middle right.

Hong Chang-ki, who wrote the final blow in the 8th inning, played an active role with 3 hits and 3 RBIs in 4 at-bats. Moon Sung-joo led the victory with 2 hits and 2 RBIs, and Park Hae-min scored 2 runs with 2 hits.

LG’s fifth pitcher, Jung Woo-young, reported a relief victory with a scoreless score in one inning. Ko Woo-seok of LG, who pitched in the ninth inning, blocked one inning scoreless and posted his 7th save of the season.

KT Kim Min-soo suffered the yoke of defeat by allowing 1 run in 1 inning.

In Daejeon, the Lotte Giants beat the Hanwha Eagles 4-3.

Lotte (37 wins and 36 losses), which ended a three-game losing streak, maintained a tie for fourth place.

Hanwha, who failed to win a streak, fell to 9th place (32 wins, 4 draws, 39 losses).

Lotte Charlie Barnes won 5 wins (5 losses) of the season with 7 hits (1 home run), 3 strikeouts and 2 runs in 6 innings.

Hanwha Moon Dong-ju recorded his 6th loss (5 wins) of the season with 6 hits (1 home run), 5 strikeouts and 3 runs in 4 innings.

Lotte took the lead with a left-handed solo shot (Season No. 3) by lead batter An Chi-hong in the 4th inning against 2-2. In the beginning of the 7th inning, lead hitter Han Dong-hee added another point by drawing an arch (Season 3) that went over the left fence.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, Hanwha followed up by 1 point with Roh Si-hwan’s push-out walk at the bottom of the 7th inning, but Nick Williams struck out and Chae Eun-seong withdrew with a floating ball to center fielder, and the pursuit was exhausted.

Noh Si-hwan hit a solo shot in the 3rd inning and hit the 19th home run of the season, and became a joint leader in home runs, but could not laugh at the team’s defeat.

In Gocheok, NC Dinos defeated Kiwoom Heroes 5-4 after 10 overtime matches.

NC escaped a long 5-game losing streak and kept a tie for 4th place (37 wins, 1 draw and 36 losses).

In the 8th inning, where N was trailing 2-4, Kwon Hee-dong and Jason Martin counterbalanced the game with consecutive timely hits.

In the 10th inning of overtime, with the score at 4-4, leader Kim Joo-won walked out with a ball that hit the body and opened the water. Kim Joo-won, who advanced to second base with Son Ah-seop’s sacrifice bunt, jumped home on Choi Jeong-won’s left-field double and scored the final run.

After starter Taylor Widener stepped down with 3 runs and 2 earned runs in 4⅓ innings, NC poured in 6 relievers to take the victory. Kim Si-hoon, who took the mound in the ninth inning, earned a relief victory with one scoreless inning.

Ariel Hurado of Kiwoom made a good pitch with 4 hits, 10 strikeouts and 2 runs in 7 innings, but the victory was unsuccessful due to the search for relief.

Lee Myeong-jong became the losing pitcher with 1 run in 1 inning.

