Kickboxing champion will represent Colombia

Kick boxing is the combination of two previously existing disciplines: Japanese karate and Western boxing. It is a contact sport that alternates boxing punches and martial arts kicks. Its origin dates back to the seventies, when the boxer Osamu Noguchi and the teacher Naront Siri met on a trip. Seeing the possibilities of fusion and its possible benefits, they start a series of battles that leads to the creation of a school specializing in this technique. With the passage of time, the techniques were perfected and originating what we know today as kick boxing. Champion in Kickboxing, will represent Colombia.

And it is that for the opita athlete, Oscar Calderón, his love for this discipline began as a child, due to the action movies starring Jean Claude Van Damme, Bruce Lee, he recalls.

His love for the sport

The athlete, despite playing soccer since he was a child, began to find out about boxing, kung fu, karate, and his love for this sport began to awaken. “I am a very disciplined person, and he focused me on each goal. I am looking for continuous improvement both personally and professionally”.

“It is true that, generally, this denomination (kick boxing) is used to refer to those exercises that combine ‘kicks and punches’. But it is a great sport that combines strength, resistance and aerobic exercise, which makes it very complete and beneficial”, added the fighter.

The nickname, ‘Ratel’

The fighter is known as ‘Ratel’ which is the same name as the Badger, a species known for its bravery. He is a mammal carnivore of the family Mustelidae own of Africa, the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent. It is the only extant species of its genus and its subfamily (Mellivorinae).

The ratels are considered for their ferocity, since they reflect it in each act, they are tenacious and resistant since they never let a prey escape. They are famous for their toughness. They have been seen fighting with much larger animals such as tigers or bears.

The competitor points out that the nickname is due to the fact that he is short, just like the Badger, and that it is due to his ferocity when it comes to fighting other fighters, even bigger and more corpulent than him.

“Each fight is different, because the opponent demands you in a different way. Before the fights, there may be other situations and that’s where you have to focus, only on the fight and put personal problems aside”, added the fighter, who also points out that it is also important to be mentally strong.

The fighter points out that as fighters, they seek to control themselves psychologically, even in December they kicked him badly, he had a lateral displacement of his right knee, but in the process he did mental work to advance his recovery process.

Sport and good habits

Calderón firmly believes that sports help keep young people away from falling into problems such as drug use and gangs. “Young people come to my dojo (practice center) with problems such as alcohol, drug use, and by practicing they move away from these complex situations, since sport instills discipline, social and moral values, and above all, self-esteem. It gives them a social balance.”

Even in Bogotá, there is an academy of this martial art, called Kiritsu, where children and young people put on their uniforms, putting aside their problems.

His taste for this discipline was inherited by his 13 and 9 year old sons, who are champions. The oldest, who is based in Neiva, has already been South American champion in Ecuador, and the youngest is also a leader and even took first place in two different competitions.

He highlights that he was moved when they told him that they wanted to practice this sport, he immediately supported and trained them. Children with champion blood are already elite fighters.

The skills

Calderón has twice represented the country in the international arena, and stressed that when he has not reached first place, he relaxes and knows that this is a learning process, with each fight something different is experienced.

“In the first competition, held in Ecuador, I was the South American runner-up in the 57 kilograms category, K-1 modality, the fight was against a fighter from that country. I have been champion at the Colombian level five times and recently I obtained first place by beating a Venezuelan athlete”, added the professional.

For having won, on July 1 of this year in Ecuador, he will represent the country in the Pan American Kickboxing Championship to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

