Kickl slams Sobotka for supporting ‘Pride Month’

Above all, the lighting of the parliament in rainbow colors on the occasion of “Pride Month” in June pushes the blue club boss. “On behalf of the Freedom Parliamentary Club, I protest against this decision,” Kickl wrote in the letter available to the APA.

He also protested “because taking part in the so-called ‘Pride Month’ inevitably expresses solidarity with other actions” “that take place as part of this campaign”, Kickl referred to “appearances by transvestites with clearly sexually motivated stage names in front of children” or to ” Marches of naked and sexually suggestively disguised persons”.

Kickl speaks for “large majority of Austrians”

“A large majority of Austrians rightly do not want to be associated with these actions.” He is convinced that “the heart of a large majority of Austrians is expressed when I call on you to immediately stop the participation of the elected representatives in this highly dubious propaganda campaign,” said Kickl. Parliament is “the mouthpiece of all citizens” and “not the megaphone of a shrill minority”.

But it’s not just the solidarity with “Pride Month” that displeases the FPÖ leader: Sobotka presented himself as a “patronizing host with a wine glass on the roof terrace,” Kickl wrote to the President of the National Council. Kickl described the golden piano set up by Sobotka in Parliament as “a devastating symbolic policy of the people’s representatives in times of increasing poverty”. Once again, he criticized Sobotka’s invitation of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj: “The feat of offering the president of a belligerent state the parliamentary stage of a neutral country, which is detrimental to neutrality, has succeeded.”