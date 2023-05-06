Kidnapped from Seaview, 2 young girls recovered, accused arrested

Karachi (Ummat News) Two girls who were abducted during the Eid holidays were recovered from Sea View area of ​​Karachi, the police also arrested the accused involved in the abduction.

The Sindh government’s spokesperson and legal advisor Sindh barrister Murtaza Wahab told about the successful operation of the police in a Twitter message.

– Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) May 6, 2023

Barrister Murtaza Wahab says that two innocent girls who were abducted from Sea Wave during the Eid holidays have been recovered.

He said that both the girls have been handed over to their parents. While the suspects involved in the kidnapping were also arrested.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab congratulated the South Zone police team for their excellent performance