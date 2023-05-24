KIDNAPPED – Presentations with the cast in Rome for the film by Marco Bellocchio

From Cannes to Rome Marco Bellocchio and the cast of his latest film “KIDNAPPED”, Paolo Pierobon, Barbara Ronchi, Fausto Russo Alesi, Leonardo Maltese, after the presentation in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival greet the Roman public with 13 minutes of applause:

The film centers on the story of Edgardo Mortara, the Jewish child who in 1858 was taken away from his family to be raised as a Catholic under the custody of Pope Pius IX, causing an international case.

“KIDNAPPED” stars Paolo Pierobon, Fausto Russo Alesi, Barbara Ronchi, Enea Sala (Edgardo Mortara as a child), Leonardo Maltese (Edgardo as a boy) and with Filippo Timi and Fabrizio Gifuni. The cast is completed by Andrea Gherpelli, Samuele Teneggi, Corrado Invernizzi, Aurora Camatti, Paolo Calabresi, Bruno Cariello, Renato Sarti, Fabrizio Contri, Federica Fracassi.

In 1858, in the Jewish quarter of Bologna, the Pope’s soldiers burst into the house of the Mortara family. By order of the cardinal, they have gone to get Edgardo, their seven-year-old son. According to the statements of a maid, believed to be on the verge of death, at six months, the child had been secretly baptized. Papal law is final: he must receive a Catholic education. Edgardo’s distraught parents will do anything to get their son back. Supported by public opinion and by the international Jewish community, the battle of the Mortaras soon took on a political dimension. But the Pope does not agree to return the child. While Edgardo grows in the Catholic faith, the temporal power of the Church is waning and the Savoyard troops conquer Rome.