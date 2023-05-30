Kidnapped rancher in Paz de Ariporo, subjects took him from his farm

Authorities confirmed a new case of kidnapping in the rural area of ​​Paz de Ariporo, where armed subjects took a rancher from his farm, located on the road to La Barranca, under threat, in events that occurred on the afternoon of May 29.

The man who was the victim of this plagiarism was identified as Efraín Alberto Velandia, known as Beto Velandia, who was forced to get into a polarized blue Chevrolet Luv D’Max truck with license plate HIT-003, without any other information being known so far. about his whereabouts.

The truck where he was taken from the farm was found hours later; The case occurred around 5:00 p.m., but it was only known to the authorities at night, because the subjects threatened the rancher’s companions with making a grenade explode from a distance if they left the property to report the incident.

This Tuesday the operations to search for the kidnapped person continue.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

