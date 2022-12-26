Home News Kidnapped son of Matteo Salvini. The deputy premier: it happened to him as it happens to many in Milan
by admin
ServiceThe incident took place on December 23rd

The episode took place around 8pm on 23 December in via Palma, not far from the Pio Albergo Trivulzio in Milan: two people threatened him with a bottle

The son of League secretary Matteo Salvini was robbed around 8pm on December 23 in via Palma, not far from the Pio Albergo Trivulzio in Milan, by two people who threatened him with a bottle. The police recovered the smartphone and today, Monday 26 December, returned it to the 19-year-old.

Salvini, it happened to my son as it happens to many in Milan

“It happened to him as, unfortunately, it happens to many in Milan”: this was the comment of the deputy prime minister, according to sources from the League. “Luckily no one was hurt,” he added.

