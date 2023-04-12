Home News Kidnapped vallenato dragon man released in Valle del Cauca
Kidnapped vallenato dragon man released in Valle del Cauca

Kidnapped vallenato dragon man released in Valle del Cauca

Stevenson López Barrios, a native of the village of Caracolí, municipality of Valledupar, and who had been kidnapped last Saturday in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Jamundí, Valle del Cauca, is in adequate health conditions and in the company of his family.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed the release of the dragoneante from the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute of Colombia (Inpec). He was in the hands of members of the Mobile Column Jaime Martínez of the FARC dissidents, who took him by force when he was out for a walk with his girlfriend, who is also an INPEC official.

The ICRC called on “all parties to the conflict” about the importance of respect for international humanitarian law.

Stevenson López Barrios’s mother, Geudis Barrios, from Caracolí, told this medium that she always trusted that everything would be resolved in the best way. “Thank God and my son is safe and sound, his father traveled to the area last Monday. They informed us that he is in good health,” she said.

Stevenson López Barrios works in the Jamundí prison. At the time of the kidnapping, he was out for a walk during the Holy Week season, together with his sentimental partner, the also dragon-like Gyna Pantoja Erazo.

The couple was intercepted on the highway by armed men. The alleged members of the Jaime Martínez dissidence assured that they should investigate López and they took him away.

