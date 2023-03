The dissidence of the 30th Front of the former FARC handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) seven people who had been kidnapped. The humanitarian operation was carried out in a rural area of ​​the Colombian department of Nariño (southwest), where the victims remained in the hands of the armed group. The ICRC explained in a statement […]

The entry Kidnapped were released by dissidents was first published in Diario del Huila.

