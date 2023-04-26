Kidnapping and detention implicate a young man in Al-Bayda

Hespress from Rabat

Police officers in the security area of ​​​​Benemsk in the city of Casablanca managed, on Tuesday evening, to arrest a 25-year-old man with a criminal record, on suspicion of his involvement in a case related to kidnapping and detention.

Hespress sources stated that the suspect had, along with two other people, kidnapped the supposed victim using a three-wheeled motorcycle, for reasons that preliminary research indicates were related to a dispute over the acquisition of a quantity of narcotic medical pills, before they released him after a short time. from committing these criminal acts.

The same sources added that the research and investigations carried out in this case resulted in the identification of one of the suspects, before he was arrested and the three-wheeled motorcycle used in committing these criminal acts was confiscated.

It is noteworthy that the suspect was kept under theoretical guard at the disposal of the judicial investigation supervised by the competent Public Prosecution, in order to reveal all the circumstances and circumstances of this case, while research and investigations are still underway with the aim of arresting the other two suspects involved in this case.