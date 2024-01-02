KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT IN JAGUARETÉ FOREST « News cde

SAN PEDRO (SPECIAL ENVY) An apparent kidnapping attempt occurred this Thursday inside the “Paetzold – La Negrita” ranch in Jaguarete Forest.

At 11:50 this Thursday, four to six hooded men attacked a Mennonite citizen, identified as DAVID BANMAN LOEWEN, and shot at the tires of the vehicle in which he was traveling when returning from a pick-up at the ranch.

Fortunately, the victim managed to escape by running towards a wooded area and was assisted by area authorities, according to the police report.

Commissioner Mario Vallejos, Deputy Chief of Anti-Kidnapping of the Police, informed C9N that they took intervention in the case.

He assured that it cannot be ruled out that it is a case of attempted kidnapping or that it was for the purpose of money theft.

“Yesterday, at 9 p.m., four to six people arrived at the establishment and captured the employees.

They waited for the person (David) who rented the premises and who could have the financial resources to arrive. Today this man arrived at the establishment, but when they tried to capture him, he realized it in time and managed to escape from them.

When they did not achieve their objective, the criminals fled,” said the uniformed man.

For its part, the Joint Task Force (FTC) does not have elements to suspect that it was the self-proclaimed Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP), although it is not ruled out from the outset.

“The people from the National Police have been developing the case since the morning. We have no indications, at least until now, that we can confirm that it has a relationship with armed terrorist groups,” said Óscar Chamorro, commander of the FTC, on radio 650 AM.

