Fourteen kilometers. On one side the nightlife of Ponte Milvio, the heart of northern Rome, the city of the rich. On the other San Basilio, the Scampia of the capital. They are places light years away in the perception that the Romans have of their territory.

Yet neighbors in what is the Capitoline criminal geography, where the gangs build social forts in the poorest neighborhoods, and then do business in the richest ones.