«The statement of the Italian senator Romeo reflects his personal opinion. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni clearly articulated Italy’s position: the need to continue supporting Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression and the indisputable right of Ukrainians to determine their own future. In almost all countries there will be politicians who will try to please Putin ». Thus the spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko replied, after a question from the Ukrainian media UNIAN, to yesterday’s statements by the Northern League leader in the Senate Massimiliano Romeo on Ukraine.

«They must realize – added Nikolenko – that by spreading Russian narratives they are encouraging Russia to continue its crimes against Ukraine. Without peace in Ukraine, there is no peace in Europe. Therefore, even the Italian senators should be interested in the victory of the Ukrainians, if they really have the interests of their country at heart ».

During yesterday’s explanations of vote on confidence in the Meloni government, the senator said, regarding the war in Ukraine: «It is hard to hear ‘the Ukrainians will decide’. It is the international community that must decide for them ». Declaration that the Ukrainian government did not like.

Meloni, invited by Zelensky, is planning a trip to Kiev. According to some government sources, they could meet in the first two weeks of November, before the G20 in Bali.