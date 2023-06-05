Home » Kihnu Jenka – Lääne Elu
Kihnu Jenka – Lääne Elu

“Kihnu Jenka” is a story about a good Estonian woman who has been helped through life by a happy mind and songs. A love story, her meeting and life with her husband Jaan Köster, aka Kihnu Jenka. This is not a documentary story, but a fantasy game based on Virve’s own recollections of his exceptionally eventful life.

The author of the picture is Teet Malsroos

This story is a generalization, if you like, an artistic exaggeration, where the thread pullers are Virve’s two guardian angels – Virveingel and Friideingel. There are two of them, because Virve has two first names – Virve Elfriede.

Inga Lunge and Karin Tammaru in the part of Kihnu Virve, Mart Toome in the part of Kihnu Jenka (Tallinn City Theatre). In other parts, Jüri Vlassov, Indrek Taalmaa, Meelis Põdersoo (VAT Theatre), Märten Männiste, Kersti Tombak, Kaidi Soosaar.
Artist Krete Tarkmees, musical designer Toomas Lunge, dance teacher Marko Kiigajaan. Author and director Gerda Kordemets.

Performance on July 31 at 19.00 in the big yard of Haapsalu Bishop’s Castle.

