Kika/Leiner: 23 out of 40 branches will finally close on Saturday

Before the bankruptcy, the furniture chain had around 3,900 employees. Since June 13, Kika/Leiner has been in a restructuring process without self-administration. The insolvency administrator is the St. Pölten lawyer Volker Leitner. In the locations affected by the closures, a sale with price reductions of up to 77 percent will run until July 29. Eight Leiner houses (Judenburg, Wels, Linz, Steyr, Amstetten, VöcklabruckVillach and Vienna-North) and 15 Kika branches (Lienz, Mistelbach, Liezen, RiedFeldbach, Leoben, Saalfelden, Horn, Unterwart, St. Johann, Wörgl, Stockerau, Imst, Eisenstadt and Vienna-Ottakring) close on Saturday.

Two weeks after the sale of the operative Kika/Leiner business by the Signa group around the Tyrolean investor Rene Benko to the trade manager Hermann Wieser, the company filed for insolvency. The furniture store properties were bought by the Graz Supernova Group. Because some questions about Kika/Leiner’s business activities under Signa ownership arose after the insolvency, the Viennese lawyer and insolvency expert Stephan Riel was appointed “special administrator”. He should take care of examining the causes of the financial collapse and examining and enforcing claims from the violation of creditor protection regulations. Riel intends to submit his report to the insolvency court and the creditors’ committee in good time before the restructuring plan meeting on September 25th.

349 employees pre-registered with the AMS for termination

In addition, there is a risk of many millions of euros in tax money being lost because Kika/Leiner was granted tax deferrals during the Corona period. The head of the Finanzprokuratur, Wolfgang Peschorn, wants to see the taxpayer’s claims satisfied as best as possible.

So far, there have been two waves of layoffs at the furniture chain since the insolvency: On June 23, Kika/Leiner reported 1,034 employees to the AMS early warning system for dismissal and on July 28 another 349. In addition, 118 of the 264 employees of the non-insolvent gastro subsidiaries canceled in the furniture stores. At the beginning of June it was said that around 1,900 of the 3,900 Kika/Leiner employees would lose their jobs. “There will be fewer than 1,900,” said Kika/Leiner spokesman Slamanig to APA.

U-Committee in the National Council?

It is currently unclear whether a committee of inquiry will be set up in the National Council for the Kika/Leiner cause. “The recent mass dismissals clearly show that a sub-committee on the black Kika/Leiner scandal is unavoidable,” said FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker in a broadcast on Friday. The FPÖ politician renewed his invitation to the SPÖ to work with the Freedom Party to set up a committee of inquiry. In a current broadcast on Kika/Leiner, the SPÖ does not mention an investigation committee, but calls for a job guarantee for Kika/Leiner employees to be tightened in insolvency and tax law and for the award of state aid. “The ÖVP is on the side of Benko and Co., we are on the side of the employees,” SPÖ leader Andreas Babler was quoted as saying in a broadcast.

In the Kika/Leiner restructuring process, creditors are offered a quota of 20 percent, payable within two years. Creditors have until August 8 to lodge their claims with the court. The first meeting of creditors is scheduled for August 21, and the vote on the restructuring plan is scheduled for September 25.

