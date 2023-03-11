CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu visited the citizens affected by the earthquake in the Nurhak district of Kahramanmaraş. Kılıçdaroğlu then moved on to the district of Elbistan. It was seen that Kılıçdaroğlu, who visited the tent city established by the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, wore a Turkish flag badge instead of the party badge. Making statements here, Kılıçdaroğlu said: * I would like to thank you in the person of my President Mansur. You put a lot of effort. Duty in difficult conditions […]

