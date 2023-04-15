Home » Kılıçdaroğlu: Let’s meet here at 22.00. Everyone Come. Don’t Come – Politics News
Nation Alliance Presidential Candidate and CHP Leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Twitter in your account; He shared the message, “Let’s meet here at 22.00. Everyone should come. Don’t come, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.”

KilicdarogluPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan’In the post where he tagged I, he noted:

