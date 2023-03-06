of the People’s Alliance announced as a presidential candidate CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu‘s party Headquarters announced as “vice-president” before his speech Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş ve Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Imamoglu, They made statements by tagging each other on their social media accounts.

Mansur Slow He used the following statements in his post:

“Together there is mercy and abundance. We thank our esteemed Presidents for their kindness. Turkey’s We are walking into the second century together with hope and happiness. @ekrem_imamoglu”

Ekrem İmamoğlu also wrote:

“We believe that Our General President As the Nation Alliance under the leadership of @kilicdarogluk, we will reach the bright tomorrows that each individual of our country has long deserved, as soon as possible. @mansuryavas06″

