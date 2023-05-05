Home » Kılıçdaroğlu: The lowest civil servant salary will be at the level of net 21 thousand 265 liras
News

Kılıçdaroğlu: The lowest civil servant salary will be at the level of net 21 thousand 265 liras

by admin

Nation Alliance Presidential Candidate and CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on his Twitter account at 23.54: “Dear officers, my dear colleagues, let’s meet here at 01.00 at night. I’m sorry, my schedule is very busy, but I swear it will be worth it for you to come”, pointing at 01:00. Kılıçdaroğlu made the expected statement with a video. Shared ‘Public. Kılıçdaroğlu, who made critical statements in the video titled ‘Officers’, said that if he is elected President […]

See also  The two Mid-Autumn Festival customs are different in ancient and modern times. | Mid-Autumn Festival | 300 Questions about Chinese Culture

You may also like

Wii Sports, The Last of Us and more...

Maduro delivers trucks to distribute gasoline recovered from...

The Attorney General’s Office asked the JEP to...

Maturity 2023, made available (MAD) to replace any...

When the tiger suddenly sat down in the...

Millonarios drew 1-1 with Envigado by League in...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

‘New avenues of relations open’: Pakistan, Russia foreign...

Council of State annulled the election of Roy...

Napoli Scudetto: one of the wounded shot dead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy