The Presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance and CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu held a rally in Antalya. Kılıçdaroğlu was accompanied at the rally by Ankara Metropolitan Mayor and Vice President Candidate Mansur Yavaş, and Democratic Party Chairman and Vice President Candidate Gültekin Uysal. Before the speeches, CHP and IYI Party deputy candidates came out and greeted the participants. Kılıçdaroğlu, who took the stage, responded to the criticisms made against him. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook