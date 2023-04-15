Kılıçdaroğlu: They paid the price with their lives

Presidential candidate and CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu reminded the freedom struggle of the Turks in Bulgaria and said that they paid the price with their lives.

Kılıçdaroğlu held contacts in the city of Kardzhali within the scope of his visit to Bulgaria.

Kılıçdaroğlu met with Mustafa Karadayı, Chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (HÖH) party in Bulgaria, whose members are mostly Turks and Muslims, and also met with the Mayor of Kardzhali, Hasan Azis.

VISITED THE GRAVE

Kılıçdaroğlu also visited the grave and monument of 18-month-old Türkan Feyzullah, who died in 1984 while in her mother’s arms, in the village of Mogilyane, in Kırcaali.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who also visited the 600-year-old Yedi Kızlar Mosque, built without using any iron nails in the Kızılağaç region of Kırcaali, and the statue erected in memory of the famous weightlifter Naim Süleymanoğlu in Mestanlı, met with the Mayor of Mestanlı İlknur Kazım.

“WE ARE FIGHTING FOR DEMOCRACY IN TURKEY”

Kılıçdaroğlu made a statement to the Bulgarian media after visiting the martyrs monument in Mestanlı, “There are rights and freedoms in Bulgaria. The freedom struggle was fought. Today, we stand in front of the monument to those who fought for democracy and freedom. We are also fighting for democracy in Turkey. On the 100th anniversary of our republic, we will crown our republic with democracy.” said.

“THEY PAID THE PRICE WITH THEIR LIVES”

Journalists, “Do you trust your compatriots in Bulgaria?” Responding to the question, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “Of course we trust. They fought for freedom. Every struggle has a price. They paid the price with their lives.” used his statements.

Regarding the election campaign in Turkey, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “We have good projects in almost every field, from economy to other areas of social life in Turkey, and we will convey those projects to large audiences. We have solutions in all these areas of agriculture, health, technology, science.” made its assessment.

